The latest Katie Price news has seen the controversial glamour model hauled over the coals over her second bankruptcy and after being found guilty of driving without a licence.

Katie was appearing on BBC Radio 4 show Woman’s Hour when host Clare McDonnell asked the star to explain her actions.

However, midway through her fiery answer, Katie was cut short, with the host telling her: “We’ll have to leave that there.”

Katie had issued a plea to the DVLA over being allowed to drive again (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news: Star addresses driving without a licence

After Katie had already laid into ex-husband Peter Andre, Clare said: “I need to ask you about personal responsibilities. You say you are taking it. You have had two bankruptcies and recently lost your licence again,” she said.

Clare added: “You were caught driving when you should have been allowed to. How much of that do you say: ‘Okay, I can criticise the press when they’ve been intrusive but a certain amount of this I have to take on the chin’?”

Katie said that she “didn’t even know” about her second bankruptcy but commented: “There’s nothing to be ashamed of. It is what it is and you have to deal with it.”

The driving thing is a different story because I have my licence – I got it back in April – but unfortunately…

Clare then pushed Katie on a response about her driving offences. “The driving thing is a different story because I have my licence – I got it back in April – but unfortunately…,” she started, before ranting: “If there is anyone listening from the DVLA, please contact me because the reason why I haven’t got my licence is my doctors have filled out [that fit the drive forms].

“I did my blood tests last summer that showed no alcohol. But there’s somebody that keeps emailing the DVLA saying I’m not fit to drive.”

‘We’ll have to leave that there’

The host then interrupted Katie, telling her: “Okay. Alright,” before trying to move on.

But Katie wasn’t done.

“I can’t contact anyone from the DVLA,” she complained. Katie then went on to claim that it takes weeks to process documents, yet her doctors have confirmed four times she can drive.

Clare attempted to end the conversation, repeating “okay” and eventually telling Katie: “We will have to leave that there. Obviously they’re not here to put over their side of the argument.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie’s driving offences explained

Earlier this month, Katie was handed a £880 fine after being found guilty of driving without a licence and insurance. She was accused of driving her Range Rover on the A14 in Kettering, Northamptonshire, without the right documents on August 2, 2023.

Katie had already been banned from driving in December 2021. She received a two-year ban after she crashed her BMW on September 28, 2021. She also got a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and uninsured.

Read more: Katie Price shares Harvey update after hospital dash

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.