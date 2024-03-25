Katie Price shares ‘hospital dash’ with son Harvey as she shares bloody picture

Katie Price has revealed on Instagram her eldest son Harvey has been rushed to hospital.

Former glamour model Katie uploaded a Story post to her account on Monday (March 25) morning of what appeared to be a bloody mark splattered across bricks.

She wrote in her upload: “Hospital dash for Harvey.” However, mum-of-five Katie did not elaborate further about the circumstances around why Harvey may have required medical treatment, or confirm that a hospital visit was related to the blood on display in her post.

Katie Price recently opened up about a separate hospital visit Harvey made (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price rushes son Harvey to hospital

According to reports, Harvey – who is partially blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia and also Prader-Willi syndrome – also made a hospital trip a few weeks ago. He is said to have suffered from ear problems at the time.

Katie previously explained in a recent episode of her podcast: “[Harvey’s] having real problems with his ear.

“They’ve syringed his ear out at the hospital again yesterday. He’s calling me crying ‘mum’ and all that.”

Katie continued: “Last night when he went to bed they put a bandage around his head to stop him doing that with his ear. So he’s phoning me feeling sorry for himself.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment.

A post shared by Katie Price on Instagram today (Credit: Instagram)

Harvey Price news

Separately, Katie recently indicated she is having a tough time with care for Harvey.

Back in early 2020, she confirmed the now 21-year-old had moved into a residential care home. But further arrangements for Harvey are proving a “nightmare”, she’s said.

I’m having a nightmare at the minute.

Katie detailed in her podcast: “I’m having a nightmare at the minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

“We were looking for him to stay at his college another year or if not a placement, but [the local authority] haven’t accepted it.

“They’ve given me three months that he has to find somewhere else by July. With someone like Harvey you need the transitional move, you need to do it slow.

“I’m trying to find somewhere nearer or something for Harvey but three months isn’t a long time.”

