Katie Price hits out at ex Peter Andre as she brands him a ‘no one’: ‘Think he forgets where he came from’

Katie Price has said her ex-husband Peter Andre was a “no one” before he went into the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The former glamour model was married to singer Peter from 2005 to 2009. They share two children – son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16.

During a new podcast interview, Katie said she believes Peter “forgets where he came from”.

Katie spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Peter (Credit: YouTube/Anything Goes with James English)

Katie Price and Peter Andre

Speaking on Anything Goes with James English, Katie said: “When we did jobs together, I’d always get more money and made sure we had separate contracts. I think he found that a bit hard as well.

“But it was like hang on, you’ve just turned up in the jungle, I’ve already got a career going. You had a song like how many years ago?”

Katie went on: “This is the truth, I made Pete again. I don’t care what anyone says, I made him again. He was no one before he went into the jungle. That’s not me being a [bleep], he did that one hit like 10 years ago and I think he forgets where he came from.”

Peter and Katie were married from 2005 to 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie added: “He had absolutely nothing when I met him, nothing. He was sharing a flat with his brother and sister in Cyprus. Nothing.”

She went on to admit that her divorce from Peter was the “worst ever”.

ED! has contacted reps for Peter for comment.

Following her divorce from Peter, Katie married again two more times. She tied the knot with Alex Reid in 2010. They divorced in 2012.

She then married her third husband Kieran Hayler in 2013. They split in 2018 and finalised their divorce in 2021.

Katie Price and JJ Slater

Mum-of-five Katie is now dating Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater. Sharing a photo with JJ on Instagram recently, Katie gushed: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. You have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

JJ commented: “Fate…thank you so much for being you.”

