Katie Price slammed over age gap with new boyfriend JJ Slater: ‘It’s just going to end in disaster’

Katie Price has faced some criticism from her fans over her new boyfriend, JJ Slater from Mafs, and their age gap.

Katie, 45, recently confirmed her budding romance with the reality star, 31, and now the pair are showing off their relationship on social media.

Although the pair are putting on a loved-up display, some followers aren’t pleased – with some pointing out that there is over a decade between them.

Katie Price and JJ Slater romance

Some followers were left scratching their heads as the pair posed for a smitten selfie recently. The new couple definitely looked cosy, with JJ grinning at the camera whilst Katie opted for a sultry pout. Katie gushed in the caption of her post: “London nights.”

Meanwhile, the comment section filled up with several unimpressed comments. One social media user fumed: “This literally look like it could be Junior’s play mate,” referencing Katie’s son Junior, 18.

Another questioned: “Is that your son or nephew?”

A third mocked: “I took my son out tonight too.”

However, others were quick to defend Katie and JJ’s new romance. They stated: “Reading these comments are unbelievably insensitive. Whether it lasts or not they are both currently happy and have felt they would like to share that happiness with the world.

We’re all adults here keep your thoughts to yourself if they aren’t nice as they can really damage a person.

“I think that’s lovely. Please be mindful people have feelings and just want nice positive vibes. We’re all adults here keep your thoughts to yourself if they aren’t nice as they can really damage a person. @katieprice you look happy and that’s what this world needs.”

Another agreed: “Why can’t people just be happy for her and mind your own?”

A third urged Katie: “I feel for her…because you know it’s just going to end in disaster. Just be on your own for a while Katie, love yourself.”

Someone else gushed: “Beautiful pic, you look an amazing couple.”

How old is JJ Slater?

JJ is 31, meaning the pair have a 14-year age gap. His birthday is June 13, 1992. JJ is best known for starring on Married At First Sight UK, where he was originally married to Bianca.

Ultimately, their relationship didn’t last as JJ grew closer to Ella Morgan. His previous relationship with Ella sparked more criticism as he was rumoured to be dating Katie – as Ella and Katie were known to be friends.

After that, Katie was accused of “breaking girl code” due to growing close with JJ.

Katie Price and JJ Slater confirm romance

JJ and Katie have been linked for several weeks. Just last week, they confirmed their relationship by sharing their first social media post as a couple.

Katie wrote alongside the sweet snap: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. You have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

JJ commented on the post: “Fate…thank you so much for being you.”

