All the celeb romances blossoming and breaking up this week – from Katie Price’s new lover to Beckham split

In wake of Valentine’s day there has been some serious celebrity romance including Katie Price confirming her relationship with MAFS star JJ Slater.

But, there has also been some enlightenment it seems with one star-studded couple reportedly choosing to call it quits.

From finding love to breaking it off, we’re bringing you the latest celebrity relationship news from this past week…

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan split

When we think of a celebrity power couple, Victoria and David Beckham definitely come to mind. However, one member of the Beckham brood hasn’t been so lucky in love this week.

Romeo Beckham took to social media to announce he and long-term girlfriend, Mia Regan, had called it quits. The pair had been dating since 2019. In their statements, the pair agreed that they both still had love for each other and a strong friendship.

The 21-year-old announced: “Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Consequently, Romeo’s mum was reportedly left unimpressed with the separation. An insider told The Sun: “Victoria was a huge fan of Mia and hoped the pair might end up getting married. She’s been known to want to create a big celebrity family like the Kardashians. That looks unlikely — for now, anyway.”

Lionel Richie’s son and Chloe Sims romance?

Towie star Chloe Sims, who relocated to Los Angeles last year, has reportedly been growing closer with Lionel Richie’s son, Miles.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Chloe and Miles met at an LA nightclub right before New York Fashion Week.

Chloe previously dated Pete Wicks (Credit: The Only Way Is Essex via Youtube)

“They hit it off and were spotted kissing passionately that same night.”

Let’s see if Chloe and Miles will have ‘endless love’, right Lionel?

ED! has contacted reps for Chloe and Miles for comment.

Katie Price and JJ Slater go Instagram official

Mum-of-five Katie Price has been linked to Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater for several weeks.

Katie was even accused of breaking “girl code” due to dating him – because she’s friends with his ex, Ella Morgan. Earlier this week, Katie shared a cosy photo with JJ to her Instagram.

Katie Price has previously been candid about her relationships (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube / ITV)

She wrote alongside the loved-up snap: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. You have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

JJ commented on the post: “Fate… thank you so much for being you.”

Giovanni Pernice confirms romance

Meanwhile, this week, Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice appeared to confirm his new romance with model Molly Brown.

He shared a snap with blonde beauty, Molly. Molly had posted the photo to her Instagram. She captioned the post: “My love.”

Giovanni shared the photo to his own Instagram Stories.

A source recently told the Mirror: “Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other. But the signs so far seem to be positive and he has let a few of his friends in on the secret.

“It’s very much a case of watch this space.”

Melinda has reportedly split from her partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Melinda Messenger split

According to reports this week, Melinda Messenger has split from her partner – Dr Raj Joshi, who she met on Celebrity SAS. It comes six months after her fiancé proposed.

A source said: “Melinda is gutted because she thought he was the one after they bonded over such an amazing experience.”

According to the Mirror, Melinda’s rep confirmed the couple had split.

