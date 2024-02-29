Katie Price’s mum Amy in hospital dash amid ‘burst cyst’

In Katie Price news, the star has revealed her mum Amy was rushed to hospital recently due to a burst cyst.

In 2017, 71-year-old Amy was diagnosed with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It’s a condition in which the lungs become scarred and therefore creates difficulty in breathing.

On her latest podcast episode, Katie and her sister Sophie discussed their mum’s hospital dash. They said she was in A&E for six hours.

Sophie and Katie spoke about their mum’s hospital dash (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price news: Mum Amy in hospital dash

Speaking on the podcast, Katie said: “Mum ended up at the hospital because she had a burst cyst from an ultrasound.”

“I had to take mum to A&E. The hospital were really good actually, we went to Medway Hospital,” Sophie then said.

“Took mum up to A&E because she had a burst cyst, I think it was, but she is all fine,” she then continued.

“She had an ultra-sound the other week and they burst it basically by accident. So we spent about six hours at A&E,” she then added.

Katie spoke about Jodie on her podcast (Credit: ITV)

Katie offers olive branch to Jodie Marsh

Katie and Sophie’s hospital chat comes after Katie offered her “nemesis”, Jodie Marsh, an olive branch.

On the same podcast, Katie said: “I’ve never had a problem with her [Jodie] and I always say to people, we’d probably get on because we both love animals, horses.

“We’ve both been through the mill. I don’t actually have a problem with her and never had,” she then said.

Katie even suggested that they do an OnlyFans shoot together. “Imagine if me and her did an OnlyFans shoot, that would be one for the thing wouldn’t it,” she said.

“I wouldn’t rule that out, if Jodie wanted to do an OnlyFans shoot.”

Katie Price news: Star goes official with new boyfriend JJ Slater

Earlier this month, Katie also went official with her new boyfriend, Married At First Sight star JJ Slater.

JJ was on the most recent edition of MAFS UK – where he ditched his bride Bianca for Ella.

Taking to Instagram in a post for her 2.6 million followers to see, Katie shared a selfie of herself and JJ.

“They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box . @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me,” she said.

