Katie Price goes Instagram official with JJ Slater: ‘They say things happen for a reason’

Katie Price has finally gone Instagram official with her new man JJ Slater following reports about their romance.

The mum-of-five has been linked to Married at First Sight UK star JJ for a few weeks now. However, Katie was accused of breaking “girl code” because she’s friends with Ella Morgan – who previously dated JJ.

On Sunday, Katie shared a cosy photo with JJ to her Instagram. Alongside it, she made a gushing confession.

Katie Price and JJ Slater

She wrote: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box.

“@johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

JJ commented: “Fate… thank you so much for being you.”

It comes after Married at First Sight star Georges Berthonneau weighed in on the romance between Katie and JJ and issued her a warning.

Katie has been warned she could end up “heartbroken” (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Closer, Georges said: “JJ is the biggest ladies’ man. He’s made a ton of money, so he only hangs out with models now. Katie will be obsessed with him – she’s known to love Essex guys and he’s all about that vibe.

“She’ll end up heartbroken because he definitely won’t be in it for the long run. He’ll want a younger, newer model soon enough.”

Georges added: “They both need to be with someone in the limelight to raise their profiles, so it’s probably a mutually beneficial situation for now. He wants to keep his name out there.”

ED! contacted reps for Katie and JJ for comment.

Katie Price ‘new boyfriend’

It comes shortly after Katie was accused of breaking “girl code” with friend Ella – who appeared on MAFS UK last year.

Last month, Katie and JJ – real name John Joe – were spotted looking rather cosy while at a Newcastle bar.

A source told The Sun around that time: “They’ve met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She’s really into him – this is the first man she’s actually been interested in since Carl [Woods].”

However, in February, a source claimed that Ella was “livid” about the romance.

Ella was reportedly “livid” over JJ’s alleged romance with Katie (Credit: E4)

Speaking to The Sun, the source claimed: “Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months, so it surprised her that Katie would do that.

“She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.”

Read more: Katie Price’s shocking history with pets as she ‘gives away new dog because it doesn’t look cute on Instagram’

However, a more recent insider claimed that Katie and JJ are in a “honeymoon stage”. They recently were seen arm-in-arm on a night out.

The source told The Sun: “It’s still early days between them, but Katie had no intention of keeping everyone guessing about their relationship. She couldn’t keep her hands off JJ and was all over him after confirming their romance just a day before.”

