Valentine’s pain: 12 celebs’ heartbreak as they’ve been unlucky in love this past year

It’s Valentine’s Day which means there’s a lot of love in the air – but for these celebs, they’ve been a bit unlucky in love this past year.

There’s been some heartbreak over the last 12 months as we’ve seen some showbiz couples part ways.

Let’s take a look at who might not be getting roses and chocolates this year…

James and Chloe split last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Valentine’s Day: James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

Last October, James Haskell and Chloe Madeley announced they had split after five years of marriage. A statement said: “James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

The couple have remained friends and co-parent their little girl, Bodhi.

Linda’s marriage came to an end last year (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson

Loose Women star Linda Robson confirmed her relationship breakdown last year following more than 30 years married to husband Mark. The pair had married in 1990 and have two children together.

But it seems Linda isn’t bothered about having a Valentine’s date this year as she recently insisted she doesn’t need a man.

When asked if she plans to find love again, she told OK!: “No, no, NO!. I don’t need a man. I’ve got my friends and my family. I’m not interested in dating, I’m too old now. I can’t be bothered with all that… ‘jiggy jiggy.'”

That’s confirmed then!

James reportedly split from his partner recently (Credit: BBC)

James Norton

This month, reports claimed that Happy Valley star James Norton had split from fiancée Imogen Poots after six years of dating.

According to the MailOnline, a source claimed the pair “grew apart”.

The insider added: “Imogen, for whatever reason, didn’t want people to know.”

Neither James or Imogen have commented on the claims.

Ekin-Su and Davide

After finding love on one of the most romance-based shows on TV – Love Island – Ekin-Su and Davide recently announced their split.

They won the show in 2022. In a statement, Ekin-Su said: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

Meanwhile, Davide said: “Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

Keith reportedly split from his wife after 25 years of marriage (Credit: ITV)

Keith Duffy

Boyzone singer Keith Duffy reportedly split from his wife of 25 years recently – leaving the singer “in bits”. He married Lisa Smith in 1998. The pair share two children together – Jay, 27, and Mia, 23.

A source reportedly told the Mirror: “It has come as a shock to everyone. Back in July, they appeared happier than ever while celebrating 25 years together on a trip of a lifetime to the French Riviera.”

Another source told The Sun: “There is no one else involved. It is serious, but Keith is hopeful that they can sort this thing out. They care deeply for one another and their children.”

Keith hasn’t yet addressed the rumours, however.

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb

Another split which rocked the showbiz and soap world was Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb’s marriage breakdown.

The pair married in 2018 and have three kids. In November, they confirmed they had gone their separate ways but would be prioritising their children.

A statement from Emmerdale actress Charley read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Matthew recently insisted he wasn’t the one to end the marriage. He said on Instagram: “Just to set the record straight once and for all… and hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me in the street. It was NOT my decision to end my marriage.”

Denise split from her boyfriend Jimmy (Credit: Cover Images)

Valentine’s Day Denise Van Outen

Also in November last year, Denise Van Outen split from her boyfriend of 18 months Jimmy Barba. She said in a statement: “We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed it was a “really tough decision” but Denise decided it was “best to end things”. The insider added: “The romance ran its course. She’s had a rough few weeks and has thrown herself into work to get over it.”

Ben and Vanessa split last year after 17 years together (Credit: Cover Images)

Vanessa Feltz

Last year saw the end of Vanessa Feltz‘s relationship with Ben Ofoedu. The pair were together for 17 years before Ben admitted to being unfaithful.

Speaking in December, Vanessa insisted she was “doing my best”. She told the MailOnline: “It’s not easy [being single], and it does take guts. I’ve told people millions of times ‘It’s a numbers game’ and I do believe that.

“I mean you go on as many dates as you can and you might eventually find something nice. And that is what I am doing, I am doing my best.”

It’s been reported that Ben has moved on and found love again.

Helen George split from Call the Midwife co-star Jack last year (Credit: ITV)

Valentine’s Day Helen George

Call the Midwife actress Helen George’s marriage came to an end last year. She was married to her co-star, Jack Ashton. In July 2023, Helen told the Mirror: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

A source also said at the time: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple. Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely.”

