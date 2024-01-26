Ben Ofoedu addresses near run-in with ex Vanessa Feltz as he attended event with ‘new girlfriend’

Vanessa Feltz reportedly “walked out” of a London theatre as ex Ben Ofoedu and his ‘new girlfriend’ were also there.

According to MailOnline, Vanessa attended the Adelphi Theatre in the West End last night (Thursday January 25).

She arrived with her grandson for the 1,000th West End performance of production Back To The Future.

Vanessa Feltz smiles for the cameras last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa Feltz ‘nearly bumps into ex’ news claims

However, having posed for photographers before the show, the tabloid news outlet claims Vanessa departed the theatre “after realising her ex-boyfriend Ben Ofoedu was inside with his new girlfriend”.

The report adds This Morning contributor Vanessa, 61, “spotted” Ben “looking loved-up with Precious Muir”.

An unidentified onlooker said to be inside the theatre reportedly said: “Ben walked in first with his girlfriend, they were holding hands and looking pretty smitten.

“About ten minutes later Vanessa walked in with her grandson, it was obvious that she had no idea that Ben was at the event.”

ED! has approached representatives for Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu for comment on MailOnline’s story.

Ben Ofoedu and Precious Muir were also in attendance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s a shame she didn’t come up and say hello’

Today (Friday January 26), Ben addressed his followers on Instagram in a post captioned “nothing but love”.

He said in his video upload it was a “shame” Vanessa didn’t approach him.

Ben told his fans: “I want to say this publicly to you guys because my last relationship was public. For the first time in a year Vanessa and I were in the same building. I didn’t see her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Ofoedu (@bigbenofoedu)

He also claimed: “Reportedly she saw me and it’s a shame she didn’t come up and say hello. But nevertheless I just want to say to you guys out there there is no animosity.

I’ve moved on and hopefully she’ll be able to do the same.

“I’ve moved on and hopefully she’ll be able to do the same. And I wish her nothing but the best and love to her and the family. God bless.”

Vanessa broke up with her former fiancé, 51, after 16 years together in early 2023.

