Vanessa Feltz says ‘I am doing my best’, one year on from Ben Ofoedu split

Vanessa Feltz has said she’s “doing my best”, nearly one year on from her split from Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa, 61, broke up with ex-fiancé Ben, 51, after 17 years together in January this year.

Since then Vanessa has refused to be put off from looking for someone new. Indeed, she’s said to have been living her best life, going out 330 nights in a row.

Speaking to MailOnline, telly presenter Vanessa said she is hoping to meet a man with a “twinkle in the eye”. However, she also noted she isn’t constrained by looking for one particular kind of person to spend her time with.

Vanessa told the tabloid website: “It’s not easy [being single], and it does take guts. I’ve told people millions of times ‘It’s a numbers game’ and I do believe that.”

She added: “I mean you go on as many dates as you can and you might eventually find something nice. And that is what I am doing, I am doing my best.”

Additionally, Vanessa spelled out that she is looking for someone with an intangible quality – and what they look like and what they do for a job isn’t as important.

However, Vanessa isn’t looking for love at this stage.

She joked: “I don’t know about serious; anything will be good in a storm. I’m looking for any old thing, yeah. Roll in the hay… No, no, no, I’m not. I’m not looking for anything, is the truth, but it would be nice. I would like to end up with someone I like that likes me too. I think that would be nice.”

And although taking part in Celebs Go Dating didn’t lead to anything, Vanessa said she will happily be on the show again – if she is still single next year.

