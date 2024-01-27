Matthew Wolfenden hits back at ‘horrible’ messages amid ‘new relationship’: ‘It was not my decision to end my marriage’

Matthew Wolfenden has hit out at “horrible” messages he’s been receiving as he addressed his ‘new girlfriend’.

The Emmerdale actor announced his split from his wife, fellow soap actress Charley Webb, in November last year. The pair share three children together.

It was reported after the split that Matthew had moved on with personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin.

Now, taking to his Instagram in a new statement, Matthew addressed rumours about his marriage split and insisted it wasn’t his “decision to end my marriage”.

Matthew Wolfenden ‘new girlfriend’

He wrote: “Just to set the record straight once and for all… and hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me in the street.

“1: It was NOT my decision to end my marriage.

“2: I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended.”

He went on: “Hope this clears stuff up for all the trolls out there.”

In another post, Matthew added a final point.

He wrote: “Oh, and… 3: (and most importantly) Charley and I are still good friends. Our kids are our life and always will be.”

Matthew’s statement comes after he set the record straight on Heather amid ‘cheating’ claims.

It was NOT my decision to end my marriage.

After reports emerged alleging that Matthew got with Heather before his split from Charley, Matthew hit back. He said on Instagram: “Just to set the record straight… This (so called) reporting is an out and out LIE!

“Can you leave us alone now? And shame on anybody who believes anything that these red tops report! Glad to get that off my chest! And if you want to come see us both in @elfmusicalldn, click the link for tickets!”

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden split

In November 2023, Charley and Matthew confirmed their split.

A statement from Debbie Dingle actress Charley read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

