Charley Webb spends New Year’s Eve partying with a male model after Matthew Wolfenden split

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has spent her New Year partying with a male model months after her split from husband Matthew Wolfenden was announced.

Charley and Matthew announced their separation in November last year.

This came amid months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks; following rumours of cheating and a rift between the Emmerdale stars.

Charley Webb spends New Year’s Eve partying amid Matthew Wolfenden split

Sharing the events of New Year’s Eve on her Instagram Stories, Charley documented a night partying with friends and male model Kornelijus Budrys.

The star spent the evening in London at a NYE party at Chiltern Firehouse.

There she indulged in a swanky meal and celebrated the arrival of 2024.

After posting a snap of the moment the clock struck midnight, Charley then shared a pic of herself posing with Kornelijus and BFI’s assistant director, Robert May.

She captioned this sleepy-looking post ‘squad.’

Matthew Wolfenden denies cheating rumours amid split

This follows rumours that Matthew had cheated on Charley prior to the collapse of their marriage.

A story by the Daily Mail in December speculated that Matthew had gotten together with his new girlfriend – actress and personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin – while he was still married to Charley.

Matthew was quick to dispel the rumour, writing on Instagram: “Just to set the record straight… This (so called) reporting by the Daily Mail is an out and out LIE!”

He added: “Can you leave us alone now? And shame on anybody who believes anything that these red tops report!”

He then took the time to plug his Elf stage musical, saying: “Glad to get that off my chest! And if you want to come see us both in @elfmusicalldn, click the link for tickets!”

