Happy Valley star James Norton ‘splits’ from fiancée Imogen Poots after six years

Happy Valley star James Norton and Imogen Poots have brought an end to their six-year relationship, it has been reported.

The former couple, who got engaged in 2022, reportedly split before Christmas.

James, 38, is reportedly nursing heartbreak after splitting from Imogen, 34, before Christmas, the MailOnline reports.

The former couple, who shared a home in East London, reportedly brought their relationship to an end after “growing apart”. They have also seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It has been speculated that their busy schedules played a part in the split.

James has been filming the new One Love movie about the life of Bob Marley. Meanwhile, Imogen is currently in Northamptonshire making Hedda.

Speaking of his busy schedule last year, James said: “It comes as a cost because you don’t see each other a lot, but we are willing to pay that for the benefit of having someone in your life close to you who gets it, who is forgiving, who will give up their Sunday to do an annoying self-tape (audition).”

ED! has contacted James and Imogen’s reps for comment.

How did James and Imogen meet?

James and Imogen first began dating back in 2018.

They met after starring alongside each other in the play, Belville, which was performed at the Donmar Warehouse, London, during the summer of 2017.

They moved in together in 2020 after a couple of years of maintaining a long-distance relationship. “It’s all I’ve ever known,” Imogen said of their long-distance relationship during a 2020 interview with ES Magazine.

She then said that the distance has never affected their relationship. “I’ve never known something to fall apart because of distance,” she added.

They got engaged in 2022.

What are the couple famous for?

James and Imogen are both actors and have appeared in several high-profile shows in the past.

James is perhaps most famous for his role as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley, which came to an explosive end last year.

He’s also had roles in the likes of The Nevers, Black Mirror, Grantchester, and Doctor Who.

Imogen, meanwhile, is best known for movies such as 28 Days Later and V For Vendetta.

She appeared in a Jimi Hendrix biopic in 2013 and is currently filming Hedda – a movie based on the famous Henrik Ibsen play, Hedda Gabler.

