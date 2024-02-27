Giovanni Pernice confirms new romance with model girlfriend as they go Instagram official

Giovanni Pernice has seemingly confirmed his new girlfriend as the pair went Instagram official.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 33, shared a snap with blonde beauty, Molly Brown. Molly had posted the photo to her Instagram. She captioned the post: “My love.”

Giovanni shared the photo to his own Instagram Stories.

Giovanni Pernice confirms romance with ‘new girlfriend’

He tagged Molly in the post alongside a heart face emoji and a red love heart emoji.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Giovanni and Molly were dating.

According to the Mirror, the pair met “a few weeks ago” while Giovanni has been on tour across the UK. They apparently wanted to keep things on the down-low though to avoid any “pressure”.

The source said: “Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other. But the signs so far seem to be positive and he has let a few of his friends in on the secret.

“It’s very much a case of watch this space.”

Giovanni’s love life history

Giovanni’s new romance comes after he reportedly dated his fellow Strictly pro dancer, Jowita Przystał.

Jowita and Giovanni reportedly dated back in 2022, after apparently being spotted kissing backstage by production staff. An insider described them as Strictly 2022’s “worst kept secret”.

Giovanni has previously been linked to a string of celebs including Pussycat Dolls’ star Ashley Roberts and Love Islander Maura Higgins.

