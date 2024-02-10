Giovanni Pernice ‘dating secret new girlfriend’ following split from Strictly star Jowita: ‘Very much a case of watch this space’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has a new girlfriend, it’s been claimed, and she’s entirely gorgeous.

As the sound of thousands of broken hearts echo across the land, Giovanni is said to be happily coupled up with model Molly Brown.

Giovanni is said to have been on a string of dates with blonde Molly, 24. It’s his first romance since splitting from Strictly Come Dancing pro Jowita Pryzstal in March 2023.

A source close to the couple said that it’s “very early days” but things “seem to be going well”.

Giovanni Pernice and new girlfriend Molly Brown ‘met a few weeks ago’

According to The Mirror, the pair met “a few weeks ago”. Giovanni, 33, is currently on his solo tour across the UK. And, it’s claimed, the couple are trying to keep things quiet to lessen the pressure on them as they get to know each other.

“Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them,” the source claimed.

He has let a few of his friends in on the secret.

They then added: “He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other. But the signs so far seem to be positive and he has let a few of his friends in on the secret.

“It’s very much a case of watch this space.”

‘I want a family one day’

The news that Giovanni has a new flame will no doubt delight his mum. During his Adventures in Sicily show, filmed with Anton Du Beke, she’s always asking him when he’ll find The One.

In a conversation around a campfire, Giovanni told Anton: “Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first. I am just very focused on my career at the moment.”

He then added: “It is a tricky thing. There is a fine line about wanting to be in a relationship and be with somebody because you get lonely.”

Moving on from the Amanda Abbington scandal

The news comes after months of speculation about Giovanni’s behaviour behind the scenes at Strictly.

His strict work ethic has been called into question by ex-partner Amanda Abbington. She claimed she suffered from PTSD following her time on the show.

