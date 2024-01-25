Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s four-word response amid Amanda Abbington claims in first TV appearance since drama

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has spoken out about his teaching style – amid his ‘feud’ with former celeb partner Amanda Abbington.

The pro dancer is currently embroiled in some drama with Amanda. The pair were partnered up on the 2023 series before she dramatically quit after four weeks. In January, it was reported that Amanda asked for footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni, amid claims she is seeking legal advice. The actor has also reportedly been left with PTSD following her time dancing with Gio on the show.

And this week, Giovanni made his first TV appearance since the drama went down – and he was quick to have his say on his allegedly “strict” teaching style.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington drama

Rumours of a feud between Giovanni and Amanda stemmed right from very start of the glitzy BBC One show last year. At the time, the pair denied any rows – and instead focused on the competition.

Fast forward to January this year though, and the actress is reportedly taking legal advice following her exit from Strictly. Amanda left the show after four weeks on medical grounds. However, reports claimed she was feuding with Giovanni Pernice and did not like his “strict and aggressive” teaching style.

But on Wednesday (January 24) Giovanni appeared on BBC’s The One Show – where he spoke out about his teaching style.

Giovanni Pernice speaks out about teaching techniques

“I’m definitely a perfectionist,” he told hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating. Giovanni added: “Like everybody else, I like to win. But for me, it’s more about bringing the best out of partners, especially if I see that there is talent there. I want to do my job properly.”

He went on: “I think everybody else really, if you’re a presenter etc. – you train all your life to be the best. When you’re on Strictly, you’ve only got one week – you’ve got four days to create a new dance.”

Speaking about how tough Strictly can be, Giovanni explained: “You have to try to teach the technique, all the interviews to do. It’s a tough job.”

What did Craig say about Giovanni and Amanda drama?

It comes after Strictly judge Craig backed Giovanni amid his row with Amanda. Wading into all the riff-raff, honest judge Craig was asked about the row. He then insisted the pro dancers are the “backbone of the show.”

He added: “The pros not only have to be creative and be able to be good choreographers, they also have to be psychiatrists, doctors, they have to be nurses, they have to be welfare guidance people. It’s not just teaching dance.”

