In the latest Strictly news, judge Craig Revel Horwood has backed pro dancer Giovanni Pernice amid his row with former contestant Amanda Abbington.

For those who need a recap, Giovanni and Amanda were paired together during the latest series of Strictly. Despite never landing themselves in the bottom two and impressing the panel with their performances, headlines suggested there was tension behind the scenes.

During week five of the competition, Amanda quit the show for “personal reasons” and failed to thank the Italian dancer for his support. Earlier this month, it was claimed that Giovanni’s “full-on methods” left her suffering with PTSD. Amanda has also reportedly requested the footage from their rehearsals.

Strictly judge Craig insists the dancers are ‘backbone of the show’

Wading into all the riff-raff, honest judge Craig was asked about the row. He then insisted the pro dancers are the “backbone of the show.”

It’s not just teaching dance.

He added: “The pros not only have to be creative and be able to be good choreographers, they also have to be psychiatrists, doctors, they have to be nurses, they have to be welfare guidance people.”

Giovanni thanks Strictly fans for their support

After remaining fairly quiet, Giovanni thanked fans on Instagram for their support ahead of his Let Me Entertain You tour.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week,” he said. “I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”

Since claiming she has been suffering from PTSD, Amanda has limited who can comment on her Instagram posts.

