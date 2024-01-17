From cryptic messages to Instagram snub – the Amanda and Giovanni ‘fallout’ details you may have missed

The Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice drama has been rumbling on for a couple of weeks now.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Amanda had requested footage from her and Giovanni’s training sessions on Strictly Come Dancing. She reportedly developed PTSD from doing the BBC show.

Reports also claimed that Amanda needed therapy after her exit from Strictly. She left in October on medical grounds.

Since then, a lot has happened including Giovanni speaking out to thank fans for their support while Amanda’s fiancé has shared some cryptic messages. Here’s a look at the details you may have missed…

There’s been reports surrounding Amanda and Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – social media ‘snub’

Following the allegations, Amanda hasn’t yet spoken out. However, she reportedly unfollowed Giovanni on Instagram.

At the time of writing, Gio still follows her.

According to reports, she has also limited who can comment on her Instagram posts.

Cryptic messages

Amanda’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin recently shared a message to his Instagram amid all the reports.

He didn’t directly address the claims surrounding Amanda and Giovanni. However, he shared a selfie to his Instagram Story alongside a rather cryptic message.

It read: “Top tip for 2024. Don’t be a d***.”

Support for Amanda

Another aspect of the drama you may have missed is Amanda reacting to support for her online. Both Giovanni and Amanda have received support from their fans as the claims emerged.

I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week.

One person told Amanda on Instagram recently: “Sending you strength and love today.”

Amanda then ‘liked’ the message.

Strictly support for Giovanni

Elsewhere, some of the stars of Strictly have been supporting Giovanni in a subtle way. The dancer recently shared a message with his followers to thank them for the support.

Giovanni has received support from some Strictly stars (Credit: ITV)

He wrote on Instagram of his own stage show: “One week today we open LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU. We’re working hard but is going to be epic.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”

At the time of writing, Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse have ‘liked’ Giovanni’s post – seemingly showing their support.

Shirley also recently spoke out about Giovanni on Lorraine, branding him a “gentleman”.

