Amanda Abbington reacts to fan support amid Giovanni Pernice Strictly claims

Amanda Abbington is currently at the centre of some Strictly Come Dancing drama amid allegations she developed PTSD from doing the show.

And now Amanda has taken to social media as she reacted to support from fans.

The actress is reportedly taking legal advice following her exit from Strictly. Amanda left the show after four weeks on medical grounds. However, reports claimed she was feuding with Giovanni Pernice and did not like his “strict and aggressive” teaching style.

Amanda Abbington has reacted to fan support amid Strictly Come Dancing drama (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Amanda Abbington reacts to support

Last week, Amanda posted a string of Instagram snaps of her dogs and wrote alongside: “Dachshund dump.”

At the time, she became inundated with comments, as one person wrote: “Those little faces.” Someone else said: “The best kind of dump,” while a third simply added: “Divine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Abbington (@amanda_abbington74)

And now in light of the recent reports, one follower was keen to leave a supportive message on the post. It read: “Sending you strength and love today,” alongside a love heart emoji. While Amanda has not yet commented on the claims, she “liked” the fan’s comment.

Reports allege that Amanda asked the BBC for footage of her training sessions with Giovanni in the hope that it will help support her claims about his alleged behaviour towards her.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The BBC has received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

Giovanni Pernice hasn’t yet spoken out on the reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC issues statement

The BBC has since responded to the reports in an official statement.

It said: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

Read more: Ranvir Singh’s comment about ‘being a bit scared of’ Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.