Amanda Abbington’s partner Jonathan Goodwin shares cryptic ‘top tip for 2024’ amid Giovanni Pernice drama

Amanda Abbington is currently embroiled in drama with her former Strictly co-star, Giovanni Pernice. It was recently reported that she had developed PTSD from dancing with him.

Now, her partner has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic message…

Jonathan shared some advice (Credit: @jonathangoodwinofficial / Instagram)

Partner of Amanda Abbington shares message amid Giovanni Pernice drama

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, January 14), Amanda‘s partner Jonathan Goodwin, shared a message with his 61k followers.

The 43-year-old shared a selfie of himself looking stern.

“Top tip for 2024,” he captioned the post. “Don’t be a d***.”

Jonathan’s Instagram story comes after a week of drama involving partner Amanda. It was reported last week that she was seeking legal advice after reportedly being diagnosed with PTSD following her time on the show.

However, it’s since been reported that the BBC has shown Italian dancer Giovanni their support, assuring him of his spot on Strictly in 2024.

Amanda has been hit with death threats (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Abbington sent ‘death threats’

Jonathan’s message comes not long after it was reported that Amanda had been sent death threats amid the ongoing Giovanni drama.

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda said: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally,” she said.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children, and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni addresses Amanda drama

However, Giovanni, meanwhile, has been slightly more subtle when addressing the drama with Amanda.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram last week to promote his new tour, Let Me Entertain You.

“One week today we open LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU. We’re working hard but is going to be epic,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you,” he then added.

“Proud to support you Gio! No one believes the crap that has been spouted! We all know you to be an incredibly, hard-working, passionate, wonderful, kind, and endlessly talented human being,” one fan then commented.

Read more: A full rundown on every celebrity who has ‘supported’ Giovanni Pernice amid Amanda Abbington claims

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.