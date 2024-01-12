A full rundown on every celebrity who has ‘supported’ Giovanni Pernice amid Amanda Abbington claims

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been embroiled in some drama this week amid claims former dance partner Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time on the show.

Fans and celebs have picked sides in the argument. Here are all the stars who have thrown their support behind Giovanni so far…

Debbie McGee backs Strictly star Giovanni

Following claims that Amanda was diagnosed with PTSD from dancing with Giovanni, one of the Italian dancer’s former dance partners has come out in support of him.

Debbie McGee, former magician’s assistant and Strictly 2017 finalist, showed her support for Gio earlier this week.

The 65-year-old took to social media to share a snap of herself and Gio. “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly,” she captioned the post.

“Love you … thank you,” Giovanni replied.

The BBC

The BBC has also reportedly shown Giovanni their support this week.

Despite the drama, Giovanni has reportedly been assured of his place on Strictly – with bosses believed to be offering him their full support.

“It’s no secret Gio and Amanda had a tricky relationship — but there are two sides to every story,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses arranged a call between his management and show execs to discuss recent coverage and make sure he was OK as obviously he’s faced a hell of a lot of stick over the past couple of months,” another said.

“The feeling is he is a tough taskmaster, but hasn’t bullied or abused anyone. The BBC sees him as a key face of Strictly and will do all they can to support him.”

Motsi Mabuse supports Strictly star Giovanni

Giovanni posted on Instagram today (Friday, January 12), thanking fans for their support amid the ongoing Amanda drama.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you,” he wrote.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse liked the post – and doesn’t follow Amanda either.

Shirley Ballas

Strictly head judge Shirley also liked Giovanni’s post today. Like fellow judge Motsi, Shirley doesn’t follow Amanda either.

Gordon Ramsay

TV chef Gordon Ramsay was amongst the celebs who liked Giovanni’s post today too.

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni’s pal Anton liked a post Giovanni uploaded yesterday (Thursday, January 11).

Posting a snap of himself getting close with a model, Gio promoted his new fragrance. “My aim in launching VITA was to create products to inspire and bring joy to life, and to explore another creative outlet for my passions,” he wrote.

“My fragrance VITA (Italian for life) is just that, a celebration of life. Of positivity when there is obviously so much around us which can be a cause for the opposite. We are starting this journey with high hopes and ambitions, and with many more products in the pipeline,” he then added.

Anton was amongst those who liked the post. Like his fellow judges, Anton doesn’t follow Amanda.

