Debbie McGee comes out in support of Strictly star Giovanni Pernice amid Amanda Amanda ‘PTSD’ claims

Debbie McGee has come out in support of her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice amid claims Amanda Abbington complained about his behaviour.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Debbie shared a throwback picture of them together. The former magician’s assistant – who reached the Strictly final with Giovanni in 2017 – wrote alongside: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly.”

She also shared the same post on Instagram, to which Giovanni replied: “Love you … thank you.”

Fans rushed to the comment section as they gushed over their friendship. One wrote: “You both were an amazing partnership.” Another said: “Ah this is lovely Debbie! You and Giovanni were a fabulous partnership!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “You two got on so well, I loved watching your friendship develop.”

Strictly star Amanda Abbington ‘taking legal advice’ amid Giovanni row

It comes after reports that Amanda is allegedly taking legal advice following her exit from the show.

The actress quit Strictly back in October 2023 on medical grounds. However, it was claimed she was embroiled in a feud with the professional dancer and did not like his “strict and aggressive” teaching style.

Now, it’s alleged that Amanda needed therapy and that she’s since been diagnosed with PTSD.

According to The Sun, she’s asked the BBC for footage of her training sessions with Giovanni. It’s reportedly hoped that it will help support her claims about his alleged behaviour towards her.

A source claimed to the publication: “The BBC has received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

BBC ‘not launching a probe’ into Strictly star Giovanni Pernice behaviour

Meanwhile, it’s also alleged that Giovanni had fraught relationships with other previous Strictly partners. These are thought to include Richie Anderson, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore.

However, yesterday (Monday, January 8), reports claimed the BBC would not be launching a probe into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Some of the professionals and crew feel it needs to be dealt with and Giovanni shouldn’t come back this year.

“The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won’t be pursuing an investigation. It’s a shock to some on the show who think something needs to be done about his behaviour.”

They added: “Amanda had a really tough time with him and she isn’t the only one. Four more of his partners have either talked openly about how hard it was working with him or have made it clear in the industry.”

