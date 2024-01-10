BBC bosses ‘supporting Giovanni Pernice amid Strictly Amanda Abbington furore’

BBC bosses are reportedly supporting Strictly star Giovanni Pernice amid the alleged drama with Amanda Abbington.

The pro dancer is currently embroiled in some drama with his former celeb partner Amanda. Giovanni and Amanda were partnered up on the 2023 series before Amanda dramatically quit after four weeks.

Last week, it was reported that Amanda had asked for footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni, amid claims she is seeking legal advice. The actor has also reportedly been left with PTSD following her time dancing with Giovanni on the show.

And now, it’s been claimed that BBC bosses arranged a call between Giovanni and Strictly’s representatives – where they are said to have “offered him their full support”.

Amanda and Giovanni are making headlines this week (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington feud?

Rumours of a feud between Giovanni and Amanda stemmed right from the very start of the glitzy BBC One show. At the time, the pair denied any rows – and instead focused on the competition.

Fast forward to now though, and the actress is reportedly taking legal advice following her exit from Strictly. Amanda left the show after four weeks on medical grounds. However, reports claimed she was feuding with Giovanni and did not like his “strict and aggressive” teaching style.

However, despite the drama, it is understood that Giovanni has been assured of his place on Strictly – bosses apparently offering their full support.

Bosses are said to be supporting Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

BBC bosses ‘supporting’ Giovanni Pernice

“It’s no secret Gio and Amanda had a tricky relationship — but there are two sides to every story,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses arranged a call between his management and show execs to discuss recent coverage and make sure he was OK as obviously he’s faced a hell of a lot of stick over the past couple of months.”

The insider added: “The feeling is he is a tough taskmaster, but hasn’t bullied or abused anyone. The BBC see him as a key face of Strictly and will do all they can to support him.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Amanda and Giovanni’s reps, as well as the BBC, for comment.

What did BBC say?

The BBC responded to the reports recently in an official statement. It said: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

