Amanda Abbington’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, shares cryptic post about responding to ‘bad male behaviour’ amid Giovanni drama

The partner of Strictly star, Amanda Abbington, has once again shared a cryptic post on his Instagram.

The sharing of this post comes amid the ongoing feud between Amanda and her former Strictly co-star, Giovanni Pernice. It’s been reported that Amanda developed PTSD from dancing with Giovanni on the show.

Jonathan shared a cryptic video (Credit: @jonathangoodwinofficial / Instagram)

Partner of Strictly star Amanda Abbington shares another post amid Giovanni drama

Taking to Instagram, Jonathan, 43, shared a video of a Taylor Swift interview on his story for his 61k followers to see.

In the video, pop sensation Taylor, 34, discusses how women are expected to “absorb male behaviour silently”.

“The most rage-provoking of being a female is the gaslighting that happens when you know for centuries we’ve just been expected to absorb male behaviour silently right?” Taylor says.

“Silent absorption of whatever any guy decides to do and often times when in our enlightened state and our emboldened state we now respond to bad male behaviour, or somebody just doing something that was out of line and we respond, that response is treated like the offence itself,” she then said.

Jonathan shared another cryptic message earlier this week (Credit: @jonathangoodwinofficial / Instagram)

Jonathan’s cryptic dig

“You know there have been situations recently with somebody who is very guilty of this in my life and it is a person who tries to make me feel like the offender by having any kind of defence.”

Captioning the post, Jonathan simply wrote: “This…”.

This isn’t the first dig Jonathan has seemingly made at Giovanni recently.

Earlier in the week, he shared a selfie on his story, in which he could be seen glaring at the camera.

“Top tip for 2024,” he captioned the story. “Don’t be a d***”.

Gio has been backed (Credit: ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas support Giovanni

This week saw Craig and Shirley share their support for Giovanni amid the ongoing feud with Amanda.

Speaking about the pro dancers, Craig declared them the “backbone” of the show.

“The pros not only have to be creative and be able to be good choreographers, they also have to be psychiatrists, doctors, they have to be nurses, they have to be welfare guidance people,” he said.

“It’s not just teaching dance,” he then added.

Meanwhile, Shirley branded Giovanni a “gentleman” during a chat on Lorraine.

“I’ve known Giovanni for many years and he’s a splendid teacher. And my only ever experience with him is that of an absolute gentleman. He serves the show well and gives 100%,” she said.

