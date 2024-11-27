I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have been appraised by former junglista Kim Woodburn, who almost earned herself the title Queen of the Jungle when she appeared on the show in 2009.

She reckons Dec is nice and wouldn’t harm a fly.

Ant, on the other hand…

Kim has no problem saying unfriendly things about people in the public eye. Earlier this month, Kim called Coleen Rooney disgusting and a coward. They have reportedly never met in person.

Kim is no stranger to the small screen (Credit: Come Dine With Me/YouTube)

Kim Woodburn on Ant McPartlin

I’m A Celebrity wouldn’t be the same without its hosts.

Kim Woodburn certainly agrees, although it sounds like she doesn’t think it would be worse off without Ant McPartlin.

The Daily Star quotes her as saying she “didn’t find [Ant] to be as friendly” as his co-host, Dec Donnelly.

But Dec? “He’s lovely, he’s a decent, clean living man who wouldn’t harm a fly. Very famous, very rich, but as lovely as ever,” she said. “I could’ve picked him up in my arms as he was so tiny, I wanted to carry him off into the bush and have my way with him. But he wasn’t having any of it.”

No, well he wouldn’t have, would he.

“He doesn’t know what he missed. He is a nice looking little man. He’d have to go on top, if not I’d crush him to death. What a a lovely, lovely man, he is tiny, but he’s gorgeous.”

Kim’s breast reduction surgery

After watching back the episodes of I’m A Celebrity in which she appeared in 2009, Kim had a surgeon reduce them.

She said: “I’ve had my breasts reduced, I’ve always had huge knockers, they were very big, they were hanging badly. So when I saw this after the jungle, I thought, ‘Oh, God, Kim they look awful love.'”

Kim almost won I’m A Celebrity in 2009 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Kim on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

We told you she didn’t mind dissing people. Recently, we reported on comments she’d made about former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Speaking to Reach PLC in association with WhichBingo, Kim said: “I think Phillip Schofield started out as a great presenter, he was, you know, to be fair.

Kim didn’t think much of Phillip’s line of questioning when she sat opposite the This Morning presenters in 2017 (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

“He did a lot of shows and he did them impeccably and was very likeable. Do you know what happened? The last few years of his career, he got too big for his boots. When I was interviewed by him he was rude, he was opinionated, he was on the edge of the sofa looking at me.”

Holly Willoughby? Kim doesn’t like her, either.

Kim added: “What did she ever do on the show? She was 14 years of Phillip Schofield, money for old rope, she didn’t do anything. She sat there when he was arguing with people, or questioning people on something serious and when it turned out, what did Holly do?”

Crikey, Kim.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

