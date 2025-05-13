In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is still eager to have a sixth child via IVF.

In 2023, Katie, 46, documented her IVF journey with ex-boyfriend Carl Woods, which was shown in her show, Katie Price: Making Babies, earlier this year.

However, despite not yet having any luck, Katie is determined to have another child.

Katie obtained donor eggs before meeting boyfriend JJ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares new plans for IVF

During an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, Katie told host Paul C Brunson she obtained donor eggs last year before meeting her current boyfriend, former MAFS star JJ Slater.

“I had IVF and it failed because basically my eggs are too old. I gave it a go even though the doctors said you’ve got a 1% chance of that working, but I just said I might be that 1%. I’m doing it! I went through all of it and it didn’t work,” she explained.

I’m doing it!

Due to starting the process before forming a new relationship, Katie insisted she is happy to have and raise the baby without JJ.

“So I have got donor eggs, I got them last year. You don’t see the picture but they go on how I look, like the dark hair, the green eyes, Spanish… because I’ve got like Italian/Spanish in me. And then because I’m not afraid to have a baby on my own, before I met JJ I was quite happy. I found a sperm donor from America, from black origin,” she continued.

Katie explained she is “pre-menopause at the moment”, and thought she couldn’t have kids. However, after being tested, she’s found out she “can still carry babies”. She said she’s “got everything set up ready for when I want it”.

Earlier this year, Katie revealed she had a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant.

Katie is in ‘no rush’ to have another child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You’ll never have the Pricey DNA’

Katie insisted that if she met someone who wanted a baby, she would tell them: “I’d have to say to them, well, obviously you can never have my eggs, so you’ll never have the Pricey DNA. You’ll have the donor DNA, you can’t have the Pricey, only five kids have got the Pricey one – there’s no more! Although I can carry it, but it’ll be their sperm.”

The former I’m A Celeb star stated she is in “no rush” to have another baby or get married.

When she asked herself if she wanted to tie the knot again, Katie said she’s “been there so many times”. However, she admitted it is not “important” to her, explaining “it’s agg when you divorce”.

Read more: Why Katie Price ‘hated’ Loose Women and has vowed to ‘never’ return

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!