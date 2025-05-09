Former Loose Women star Katie Price has opened up about how she didn’t enjoy her time on the ITV show.

Katie, who rose to fame as a glamour model, joined the Loose Women panel in 2015 and left in 2018. While her time on the show kept the mum of five in the spotlight, she confessed she was having a “breakdown” at the time.

Katie appeared as a Loose Women panelist between 2015 and 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price ‘hated’ Loose Women gig

While speaking at the University of Cambridge students’ union, Katie said: “I hated doing that show. The interesting thing about Loose Women, I presented on it for two years, believe it or not, and it was around the start and during my breakdown and no one knew. I hid it very well on there.

“The only thing I didn’t like about Loose Women was, you had these in-ears and you’re told when you can speak, when you can’t, or if someone is talking, ‘Kate, don’t interrupt, Kate don’t say this, Kate don’t say that’, so it’s quite hard. Behind the scenes of TV is very different to how you see it.”

Katie admitted there were times when the show was “fun”. However, she announced she “would never, ever do it again”, even if they asked her to come back.

“I’ve been there and done [it] and I didn’t really enjoy it. I wasn’t really well, but no one really knew, it was the start of my breakdown, horrible days,” she continued.

Katie, who appeared on the show alongside the likes of Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean, and Janet Street Porter, said she “liked the women” she worked with.

She insisted her next TV move should be having “my own presenting show”, adding: “That’s something I haven’t done, but it would have to be late night because there’s no filter with me.”

Katie was having a ‘breakdown’ while working on Loose Women (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why was Katie Price dropped from Loose Women?

Following Katie’s exit from Loose Women in 2018, fellow panelist Linda Robson said she left due to her behaviour behind the scenes.

In Linda’s book, Truth Be Told, she opened up about what it was like working with Katie.

“I love Katie Price but sometimes I think she deliberately tries to shock. I did an awards show with her once where we were both supposed to be presenting together but no one could find her anywhere,” she said.

“She finally showed up just in time. When we got out on the stage, she started talking about herself and I had to tell her, ‘Oi! It ain’t about you today’.

“Now whenever I see her, she tells me how she wants to come back to Loose Women. And I say, ‘But, Katie, you can’t [bleep]ing behave yourself, can you?'”

Linda declared she “worried” about her, admitting she thought Katie had “been out late the night before a show”, admitting: “She used to sleep in the car on her way in and would arrive in her pyjamas and get dressed when she got there.”

Linda recalled Katie making “plenty of headlines” when she appeared on the show.

