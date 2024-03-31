Linda Robson’s family life now after marriage split from husband – new house; pocket money from daughter; why she doesn’t want to date again

Loose Women star Linda Robson – who is on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars today (Sunday, March 31) – has seen a big upheaval in her life recently following her split from husband Mark Dunford.

Here’s everything we know about Linda’s family life post-split, from her new house to why she doesn’t want to date again.

Linda is newly single (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson and her husband Mark split

Last year saw Loose Women star Linda announce that she and husband Mark had split after 33 years of marriage.

Linda confirmed the sad news during an interview with Woman Magazine back in November.

“He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I’m keeping busy. I feel fine. I’m just going away on trips all the time,” she said at the time.

Speaking to OK! magazine earlier this year, Linda revealed the real reason behind her split from Mark – that they’d simply drifted apart.

“People do, sometimes, don’t they? We never had that much in common. I’m very sociable. Mark never enjoyed that side of things,” she said.

“I’ve been sad about it, of course I have. But we had two lovely children together. But they’re all grown up, living their own lives now. Now, it’s me and Dolly the dog. [But] I’m in a really good place. Work is good,” she added.

Previously, Linda had been very open about her marriage struggles, revealing that she and Mark hadn’t had sex in two years during an episode of Loose Women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58)

Linda Robson on dating again following split from husband Mark

However, Linda has revealed that she has no interest in dating again anytime soon.

“I’m not interested [in dating] honestly. I can’t be (BLEEP) with all that,” she said at the time.

Earlier this year, during her interview with OK! magazine, she once again dismissed the idea of dating someone new following her split.

“I don’t need a man. I’ve got my friends and my family. I’m not interested in dating, I’m too old now. I can’t be bothered with all that ‘jiggy jiggy’,” she said at the time.

Linda is moving out (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Linda Robson moving into new home

Following their split, Mark and Linda are selling their old house in Islington, London.

Earlier this month, Linda revealed that she is looking to downsize and move closer to her daughter.

“I’m going to live in a two-bedroom house for my grandchildren. Me and the dog and the two grandkids. I want to be right near Lauren [her eldest daughter] and between me and my sister,” she told Woman magazine.

“Yes, I’ll miss it [the house]. But the last few years I haven’t that happy,” she then added.

“I’m getting a smaller house, near Lauren – a two-bedroom, so I can have her girls come and stay with me. But I’ll still be in Islington – unless my kids move, in which case I’ll bloody follow them!” she told OK! in a separate interview.

Lauren is in charge of mum Linda’s finances (Credit: ITV)

Linda’s pocket money

Linda has been very open about her money struggles in the past – and has revealed that her daughter is now in charge of her finances.

During an episode of Lorraine earlier this year, Linda revealed that daughter Lauren gives her pocket money every week. This is because Linda has racked up big debts in the past.

Lauren said: “I just have her money, it goes into an account I have access to and I give her money every Monday.”

“I ask for more, I say I’ve run out of money, and she says ‘No you’ve had your spending money’,” Linda then said.

“It’s like role reversal because I am like the parent,” Lauren then added.

Linda opened up about the unusual arrangement in her book, Truth Be Told. “The first thing we did [after the debt] was cut up all the store cards and credit cards. We also came up with an idea of giving me an allowance. So, to this day, I get given a set amount on a Monday and another one on a Friday, like pocket money,” she wrote.

“If I need more in between, I can ask for it from my two daughters, as they look after my accounts for me – but I very rarely do. I doubt I’ll ever be any good at budgeting. It’s a simple way of helping me to live within my means.”

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars airs tonight (Sunday, March 31) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

