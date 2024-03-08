Loose Women’s Linda Robson admits she was ‘banned’ from seeing her grandkids amid addiction struggle

Loose Women star Linda Robson appeared on Lorraine this morning (March 8) and opened up about her battles with addiction.

The Birds of a Feather actor promoted her upcoming book, Truth Be Told: Tales from a Baggy Mouth, alongside her daughter Lauren. While discussing her 50+ year career, Linda discussed how her issues with alcohol addiction and mental health stopped her from seeing her grandchildren.

Loose Women star Linda Robson sat down in an interview alongside her daughter Lauren (Credit: ITV)

‘I still feel a lot of guilt’

Talking to Ranvir Singh, who was stepping in for Lorraine Kelly, Linda stated she had “really bad mental health problems and depression” four years ago. It was so bad she “was on suicide watch for a while as well”.

“I started drinking anything and everything just to get through the day. And I still feel a lot of guilt for what I put my children and my grandchildren through,” Linda continued.

The dark period of her life stopped Linda from seeing her grandchildren for a while.

“I love my grandchildren more than my children, so that was really hard,” she added. “But here we are four years later and I haven’t drunk for four years.”

The police had been called to Linda’s house on various occasions (Credit: ITV)

‘The police had been called to the house on quite a few occasions’

Linda recalled the time she was banned from her granddaughter Lila’s carol concert, “in case she turned up drunk”.

This isn’t the first time Linda has opened up about her struggles, however.

In 2018, she told MailOnline that the “police had been called to the house on quite a few occasions”. She described the situation as “intolerable”.

“I was spending whole days crying and I looked absolutely terrible, really skinny like a skeleton,” Linda explained.

“When I look back at the pictures from that time, I’m horrified. It was as if I was at death’s door, with hollowed-out cheeks and lines etched across my face.”

