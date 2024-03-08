Linda Robson and her daughter appeared on Lorraine today and they discussed the star’s financial situation.

Back in January, Linda admitted she was “not very good with money” as she explained that her daughter Lauren has control over her finances.

On Friday (March 8), Linda and Lauren appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and opened up about the star’s “pocket money”.

Linda Robson and daughter Lorraine were on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson and daughter on Lorraine today

Speaking about Linda’s money issues, Lauren said: “She’s always been really bad with money. Always. No matter how much.

“She used to buy everyone everything and pay for everyone to go on holiday. So it’s not that she just goes out shopping and buys everything for herself. She’s just been generous with money.”

Lauren added: “When she lost all of her money, when she went bankrupt, she was in a terrible state. So we never want that to ever happen to her again.

“So I just have her money. It goes into an account that I have access to and then I give her money on a Monday and a Friday.”

Lauren admitted mum Linda has “always” been “bad” with money (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson on ‘pocket money’

It comes weeks after Linda opened up about her financial situation on Loose Women.

Speaking during a segment about saving and spending, Linda recalled crying down the phone when she’s wanted a bigger ‘allowance’.

Linda explained her children have kept an eye on her finances after she previously lost money.

She said: “I put myself in a lot of debt because I was earning so much money years and years ago. And then the money stops coming in. So now on a Monday and Friday I get pocket money.”

Linda also admitted to sobbing to persuade her children to release more funds.

She went on: “Sometimes if I need more money I have to ring up and cry, ‘Please can you let me have a few more bob. I’m going out with the Loose Women or something.’ Then they will pass the money over.”

However, Linda indicated Lauren, 40, isn’t a soft touch.

Linda Robson claimed she has cried down the phone for money (Credit: YouTube)

Linda continued: “My youngest daughter [Roberta] used to look after it for me. She was quite easy. I would say, ‘Could you give me some more money?’

“Now Lauren is looking after it. She’s really hard.”

Claiming to have pleaded with Lauren, Linda said: “I’m like, ‘Please, please just let me have another 50 quid.’ But she’s like, ‘No, you have had your money for this week.'”

