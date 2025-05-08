Coleen Nolan halted Loose Women today (May 8) to announce some “breaking news” relating to panelist Dame Kelly Holmes.

Dame Kelly Holmes was on the panel today alongside Nadia Sawalha, Sue Cleaver and anchor Coleen Nolan.

And, midway into the show, after a segment discussing divorce, Coleen halted the show to make an announcement.

Loose Women stopped for ‘breaking news’

Stopping in her tracks, she shared: “But some breaking news now,” before smiling and adding: “Huge congratulations to Kelly.”

Looking entirely baffled, Kelly said: “I have no idea…”

Anchor Coleen Nolan filled her in, though, and said: “You have been named one of the most empowering women in the land.”

Overwhelmed, Kelly said: “Thank you!”

“Thousands voted, you are number five on the list,” said Coleen, before telling her who else was in the top five.

Kelly Holmes honoured

“Michelle Obama is number one, followed by our very own Katie Piper, Dame Deborah James is at number three and in front of you at number four is Tina Turner,” she said.

“Really really amazing,” said Kelly. “I’m really chuffed with that, and for Katie.”

Wrapping up, Coleen – who suffered fresh heartache this week after the death of another family member to cancer – added that the whole team were “very very proud” of the ladies.

Katie Piper gets new glass eye

It’s been a busy week for panelist Katie Piper. She revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week that she’d travelled to Germany to have her new glass eye fitted.

Katie showed off the incredible before-and-after transformation of her eye, which she lost the sight in following her horror acid attack. Beaming with joy, Katie flashed a radiant smile and revealed she was pleased with the result.

“Entering a new era,” she wrote in her caption.

