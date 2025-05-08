Katie Price issues two-word statement as she addresses ‘split’ from JJ Slater

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model has responded to headlines suggesting she has split from boyfriend JJ Slater.

Katie and former MAFS star JJ began dating in early 2024, and have since endured an on/off relationship. Since going public about their romance, the pair has made many appearances together and posted each other on their social media pages.

Last summer, they even sparked engagement rumours.

However, fans were left concerned after Daily Mail said that content of them both was wiped off their Instagram pages, which many assumed was down to them splitting.

Katie and JJ began dating early last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price addresses ‘split’ from JJ Slater

Following the ongoing speculation, Katie’s reps told The Mirror that headlines suggesting she and JJ had split are simply “not true”.

They also stated that “nothing has been removed” from their social page, insisting they are continuing their relationship “as normal”.

The last time JJ shared a photo with Katie on his Instagram page was November last year. The image showed the pair flashing radiant smiles while JJ held Katie in his arms.

“Smiles all round,” he wrote in his caption, adding the white heart emoji.

In the comments section, girlfriend Katie responded: “My absolute everything” with the red heart.

Katie admitted she likes a man who has experience (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’d rather a man know what they’re doing’

During an appearance on the Disruptors Podcast, Katie revealed what she looks for in a man.

“I like to know they’ve been around the block,” she admitted.

Katie continued: “I’d rather a man know what they’re doing. If someone hadn’t had many, I wouldn’t really like that – isn’t that weird!”

The mum-of-five confessed that she asks men how many women they’ve split with. She also shared the “minimum number” she would ideally like them to have already been with.

“When I was younger, I’d be jealous but I think because I’m at my age, I just think if a man’s been there, done it, knows what they want – they’re more settled in their head aren’t they,” she said.

Katie insisted, “If it’s like two or three girls”, they “don’t even know what they’re doing”. However, when her friends stated “that’s disgusting”, Katie declared she’d rather they “know what they’re doing”.

Katie Price relationship history Before announcing her romance with JJ Slater, reality star Katie Price has documented her previous relationships in the press. Katie Price marries Peter Andre Between 1998 and 2000, Katie dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers, who recently underwent a huge physical transformation. In 2002, Katie gave birth to her first child, Harvey Price, whom she shares with former footballer Dwight Yorke. After appearing in the I’m A Celeb jungle with Australian singer Peter Andre in 2004, the pair fell in love and starred in countless reality shows. In 2005, they tied the knot at Highclere Castle, Hampshire, and welcomed their first son together, Junior. Two years later, they had another child, daughter Princess. In 2009, a month after Katie had a miscarriage, Peter and Katie announced they were splitting in May. Their divorce was settled in September. Katie Price’s second husband In July 2009, Katie had already moved on with MMA fighter and actor Alex Reid. The following year, they exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Las Vegas. However, their marriage was short-lived as they split in 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2012. Katie has more children with third husband In January 2013, Katie married actor Kieran Hayler in the Bahamas after he proposed to her on Christmas Day the year before. In August of that year, Katie and Kieran started a family, welcoming son Jett. The following August, Katie gave birth to another daughter, Bunny. Katie and Kieran’s on-and-off relationship was well-documented in the press. They first split after Katie accused Kieran of having an extramarital affair. However, they rekindled their love in 2015 after Kieran attended therapy for sex addiction. For the next three years, they renewed their wedding vows. That said, their relationship came to a definite end in May 2018. Katie Price and JJ Slater In July 2019, Katie announced she was engaged to professional weight loss specialist Kristopher Boyson. However, by August, their short-lived relationship was over. Katie then moved on with Carl Woods in early 2021, with whom she also got engaged. In late 2023, they split. In early 2024, Katie began dating former MAFS star JJ Slater. While headlines have suggested the pair recently split, Katie’s reps have denied that this is true.

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’ Katie Price reveals she’s had a miscarriage: ‘It’s been an incredibly hard past few weeks’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.