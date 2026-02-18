Gordon Ramsay’s two kids Megan and Jack ‘shunned’ his Netflix documentary and here’s why

Gordon Ramsay is dominating Netflix right now with his revealing new documentary series.

But sharp eyed viewers will all be asking the same thing: Why are his eldest children Megan and Jack nowhere to be seen?

The famously driven TV chef fronts a six-part series for the streaming giant that follows him in the kitchen and at home.

Cameras capture the pressure of launching his ambitious five-restaurant venture inside London’s 22 Bishopsgate, while also showing family life behind closed doors.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s kids Megan and Jack don’t appear in the chef’s new show (Credit: Netflix)

Yet as Being Gordon Ramsay unfolds, two familiar faces from the Ramsay clan are missing.

Wife Tana appears throughout. Daughter Holly features prominently alongside her now-husband Adam Peaty. Tilly is also central to the storyline.

Their youngest two children, Oscar and baby Jesse, pop up during family scenes at home.

Earlier this week, Holly and Adam joined Gordon and Tana on the red carpet at the official premiere. B

ut there was still no sign of Megan or Jack. So what is really going on?

Why aren’t Gordon Ramsay’s kids Megan and Jack in his show?

Megan is Gordon and Tana’s eldest child. She was born in May 1998 and is now 28.

Jack arrived next with his twin sister Holly. They are both 26. Holly appears throughout the series. Jack does not.

Tilly, the next youngest, is followed as she settles into a new chef role in Cornwall.

Holly’s engagement to Olympic swimmer Adam runs as a key thread through the documentary.

Meanwhile Tana keeps things steady at home with Oscar and Jesse while Gordon travels.

So where are Megan and Jack?

It seems both siblings have chosen to step away from the spotlight as adults.

They previously appeared in Tilly’s CBBC series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch between 2015 and 2019.

Since then, they have pursued more private careers away from television cameras.

Megan, second left, has ducked out of showbiz (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where is Megan Ramsay now?

Megan has quietly stepped back from social media.

In 2022, Tana publicly wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: “HAPPY 24th BIRTHDAY MEGGIE!!! Hurry home now you have been away too long and we miss you!”

Although Tana tagged her daughter at the time, Megan’s profile has since disappeared.

Fans attempting to view it are met with a message saying the profile is not available.

After graduating from Oxford Brookes University, Megan moved into the film industry.

Rather than acting, she worked behind the scenes. She holds credits as a production designer and art director on IMDB.

In 2016, she was listed as art director and assistant art director on the short film Shameless. Beyond that, she has kept details of her work largely private.

Megan is widely seen as the most private member of the Ramsay family.

Where is Jack Ramsay?

Jack has also removed his public Instagram account in recent years. His profile now shows the same unavailable message as Megan’s.

In December 2025, Gordon marked Jack and Holly’s birthday on Instagram.

He tagged Holly but did not tag Jack. He also chose to share childhood photos rather than recent ones.

Like his sister, Jack appears to prefer a quieter path.

He featured in Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and later appeared in Born Famous in 2019. He also joined his father for a guest spot on Hell’s Kitchen.

However, Jack’s current career sits far from showbiz.

In October 2020, Gordon announced that Jack had joined the Royal Marines.

He shared photos from Jack’s Passing Out parade and wrote: “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man. Jack Ramsay, you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today.

“Congrats on joining @royalmarines. What amazing achievement.”

Gordon and Tana on their kids growing up in the spotlight

In Being Gordon Ramsay, both Gordon and Tana reflect on raising their children in public view.

Despite Megan and Jack now choosing privacy, they stand by their earlier decision.

Tana says in the series: “You could argue why didn’t you keep your kids out of the spotlight? We were proud to be young parents and for them to be on this journey with us.

Gordon and Tana admit their kids weren’t big fans of red carpets growing up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“We made the decision as opposed to it being a totally separate life, we involved them. And I’m really glad we did.”

Gordon adds that red carpets were not always easy for the children. He recalls them clinging tightly to him as photographers shouted directions.

He says: “And Holly’s hand would be tight and Jack would not let me go and Meg would be hiding behind Tana. We could sense that early on and it’s heartbreaking because we’re work.

“They were clinging on, it was hard for them to accept that. So, the fame game, I just say, ‘No. We’re not famous, we just work hard’. ”

Being Gordon Ramsay is available to stream on Netflix now.

