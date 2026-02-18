No way! The shocking prices at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant and what you actually get for your cash

Gordon Ramsay has unveiled a 12-seater exclusive restaurant in his new Netflix series – but how much does it actually cost to dine there?

Being Gordon Ramsay follows the TV chef on his boldest venture yet.

He has taken the top floors of the iconic 22 Bishopsgate in central London and plans five separate culinary experiences in the building.

It costs rather a lot to eat at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High (Credit: Netflix)

The standout is Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, 60 stories above the city.

It offers diners a three Michelin star tasting menu among just 11 other guests. The views are equally spectacular.

But what does it actually cost to eat there, and what can diners expect?

Gordon Ramsay on Netflix: What is Gordon Ramsay High?

In the series, Gordon describes Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High (RGR High) as a “12 seater unique dining experience”.

Guests enjoy a Chef’s Table setup with the open kitchen directly behind them.

“This is a unique space. Guests get to witness what it’s like up close with a chef,” he says.

“That intimacy requires a completely different approach.”

Gordon adds: “It might look easy – ’12 covers, come on, this is…’ No, it’s not.

“This is an open kitchen. We aren’t relying on a group of waiters.

“RGR High is about delivering perfection every night, serving just 12 customers.”

How much does it cost to eat at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High?

A sample menu on the RGRH website lists a set price of £250 per person.

That includes seven dishes, such as Imperial gold caviar, 14-day aged farm duck, and a twice-baked cheese soufflé.

There is only room for 12 diners in the exclusive restaurant (Credit: Netflix)

Other tasters include turbot, scallops, a cheese and onion Parker House roll, plus champagne sorbet and a chocolate orange dessert to finish.

So, what do diners make of it?

RGRH opened last summer and reviews have been largely glowing.

One customer wrote on Top Table: “Incredible. Expensive but worth it – the view was next level.”

Another said: “Outstanding menu! The culinary team did an amazing job preparing our tasting menu. The food was amazing and creative.”

However, one critic noted: “This is a restaurant banking on the height factor.

“The views are… disappointing – you can see Tower Bridge and that’s about it.

“We went at night, and the windows steamed up on and off, so what you did see was through a ‘fog’. But the food was superb.”

Oh dear..

Being Gordon Ramsay is available to stream now on Netflix.

