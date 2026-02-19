‘Her heart gave in’: Scott Thomas announces heartbreaking news that his ‘baby’ has died

Scott Thomas has issued a heartbreaking statement to fans announcing the death of his “baby”.

The former Love Island star has confirmed his pet dog Juno has died after her “heart gave in”.

To add to the upset, Scott adopted Juno following the tragic death of his father five years ago.

Scott describes Juno as his “soul mate, my shadow, my best friend” in a very emotional tribute online.

Scott describes Juno as his ‘soul mate’ and ‘best friend’ (Credit: Instagram/ @Scott.thomas)

He has signed his lengthy message to Juno as being from her “daddy”.

Scott Thomas announces death of his ‘baby’

Scott shared a selection of photos and videos of Juno with fans last night as he confirmed her death.

He explained how his dog had been diagnosed with “fatal heart disease” and arthritis before she had even turned five years old.

Scott wrote on Instagram: “It’s with the heaviest heart you can possibly imagine that I have to let you all know my Baby Juno sadly passed away.

“This dog has been my whole entire life these last 5 years and has taught me more than I can even put into words.

“Juno taught me how to love and open my heart, she taught me how to be patient and what responsibility truly means. She also taught me the biggest gift of all, how to be Present.

“She came into my life when my Dad died, she was with me through my whole sobriety journey and even through the ups and downs of my business journey.

“Juno was my soul mate, my shadow and my best friend.”

Scott describes Juno as his ‘soul mate’ and ‘best friend’ (Credit: Instagram/ @Scott.thomas)

Scott went on to share his “happy place” with his followers. He says it was when Juno would play in rivers and streams on long walks together.

He also credited his pet for ‘battling through right to the end’ despite her devastating health conditions.

“In the end her heart gave in but I’m so grateful she didn’t seem to be in any pain in her final stages with her meds keeping her stable,” Scott continued.

“I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now, it really is heartbreaking as any dog owner will know.

“But I just know she came in to my life for a reason. She made me the strongest man I’ve ever been and blessed me with nothing but happiness.

“She even stuck around until I found my new girlfriend to make sure I was safe.”

Scott finished his emotional message with: “You will always be with me Baby Juno, your heart will always be my heart.

“Wherever you are now do what you loved the most and RUN LIKE THE WIND.

“Love you forever. Love, your daddy.”

Scott flooded with support following tragic death

Scott’s brother, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, has reposted his message and shared his support publicly.

Ryan wrote on his own Instagram: “You gave her everything in life, bro.”

His daughter, Waterloo Road actress Scarlett, added: “Heartbroken. Juno will forever be in our family’s heart. She had a loving kind heart stronger than any other dog I’ve met xxx such a special baby girl.”

Scott’s other brother and Scarlett’s uncle Adam, who also stars in Waterloo Road, posted a broken heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scott.thomas)

Alongside it, he poignantly said: “My dad gets to play with her now.”

The Thomas brothers’ showbiz friends have also rallied around Scott following his heartbreaking announcement.

Michelle Keegan said: “She was a lucky girl to have you as her person. Im so sorry. Sending you lots of love xx.”

Ashley Banjo told Scott: “I’m so sorry bro.”

Georgia May Foote penned: “So sorry Scott. Sending you love.”

And Amber Davies added: “Oh Scott I’m so sorry x

Sending hugs from everyone at ED!, Scott.

Read more: Katie Price and new husband Lee Andrews hit with scathing comeback from his ex after shock pregnancy announcement

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page