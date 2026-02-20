‘Lee has never been aggressive to me!’ Katie Price fires back over ‘punch’ claims as her family ‘worried for her safety’

Katie Price has hit back amid reports claiming that her holiday with new husband Lee Andrews, Kerry Katona, and her boyfriend Paolo turned violent.

The star, 47, refuted claims that Lee has ever been “aggressive”, amid reports claiming that her family are “genuinely worried for her safety”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price and Kerry Katona’s holiday with Lee Andrews turns violent

According to The Sun, Kerry and Paolo’s holiday in Dubai, where they met with Katie and Lee, lasted just 14 hours after things turned violent.

During their brief meeting, Lee and Paolo allegedly clashed, leading to punches reportedly being thrown.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Lee was having some cross words with Katie. He was acting in what appeared to be an aggressive manner.

“Paolo then appeared and stepped in. Lee seemed to be very angry and was shouting at him,” they then continued.

“It all got very heated, and Lee threw some punches, and one of them landed Paolo square on the head.”

The alleged incident reportedly occurred in the hotel’s public area, where Kerry and Paolo were staying. Kerry is not thought to have been present when the altercation happened.

Katie reunited with Kerry in Dubai (Credit: The Lewis Nicholls Show)

‘This isn’t going to end well’

The source added that Paolo “looked shocked” following the incident, as did Katie. Paolo then flew back home, which Kerry claimed was due to a “work emergency” in her New! magazine column.

Katie and Kerry’s relationship has reportedly been strained since.

Following this, it was reported that Katie’s family are allegedly “genuinely worried for her safety”.

“Katie’s behaviour has really taken its toll on the family, but knowing she sat there and watched Lee go for Kerry’s man Paolo [Margaglione] has come as a huge shock. Katie has been friends with Kerry for decades, and she has been full of support for her through her most troubled times, so this feels like a real betrayal,” a source claimed to The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Katie Price’s family ‘worried for her safety’ amid new marriage to Lee Andrews

The source then continued. “Amy and Sophie thought it was bad enough that she got married on a whim, let alone abandoning a mate for a man with a questionable past,” they alleged.

“They are genuinely worried about her safety. Lee appears to be controlling and hot-tempered. This isn’t going to end well. They want to shake her and say wake up.”

Katie’s mum, Amy, is battling a terminal lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. According to a source, she is determined not to die before Katie “gets her life together”.

Katie hit back (Credit: Instagram)

Katie speaks out

However, Katie has now spoken out, denying claims of a punch-up between Lee and Paolo.

“Oh my god, you guys, there is so much speculation going around at the moment about me and Lee, I don’t know what the fascination is,” she said on her Instagram story.

“But one thing I will clear up, there has not been any punch-up, punches thrown, between Lee and Paolo, if anything, we had a good day and celebrated with them,” she continued.

“And that was it, we had a great day, I don’t know where these stories have come from, Lee has never ever been aggressive, angry, or spoken to me in any sort of way, we are so in love, and he is my absolute teddy bear,” she then said.

She then added: “And we can’t wait to get back to the UK to have a big wedding with all our family, friends, and obviously Kerry and Paolo will be our special guests.”

Read more: ‘I hope you come to your senses’: Sophie Price in cryptic message following sister Katie’s pregnancy announcement

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.