Susanna Reid branded ‘disrespectful’ over question about Katie Price’s appearance: ‘Surely ITV has a duty of care?’

Katie Price appeared on Good Morning Britain today, in a no-holds-barred interview that saw Susanna Reid ask the star, 47, about her weight loss.

However, as well-meaning as Susanna’s intentions were, the presenter and the programme were slammed by those watching at home. Susanna was branded “disrespectful” for asking about Katie’s weight, and viewers questioned if a live TV show was the right place to address the concerns…

Susanna Reid grilled Katie Price this morning in a no-holds-barred interview on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

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Susanna Reid voices concerns about Katie Price’s weight

On GMB today (March 16), Katie told Susanna and co-host Ed Balls that nothing was off limits when it came to their questions for her. “Ask me anything!” she declared at the start of the interview.

After speaking about her whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews, Susanna voiced her concerns about Katie’s weight. The star has lost a noticeable amount of weight in recent months, and has previously revealed that she is seeking help from her GP.

Susanna said: “Can I ask, because I am concerned, about your weight. You are very, very, very skinny…”

“Yes, and I’m glad you’ve asked this,” Katie said.

“Now, people do say…,” Susanna started, before Katie interrupted: “I’m on Mounjaro, Ozempic…”

“So are you on weight-loss medication or are you a healthy weight?” Susanna asked.

Katie responded: “So, people who follow me online will know that I’ve lost weight, they recognise I’ve lost weight, I look skinny and gaunt. So I have been to the doctors to see why. I said to him: ‘Everyone says I’m on Ozempic,’ and he said: ‘I can tell by your bloods you’re not.’

She then revealed she’s suffering from a lack of iron, and said the doctors haven’t yet got to the bottom of the reason for her weight loss.

Katie Price was asked about her weight at the end of the GMB interview (Credit: ITV)

‘That is disrespectful’

However, GMB viewers watching at home questioned if a live TV interview was the right place for Susanna to address Katie’s weight.

“Imagine Susanna saying that to Katie Price. That is disrespectful,” said one.

Another agreed and said: “I agree, not on national TV. Saying that on TV is not the right approach.”

A third disagreed and backed Susanna: “Nope, some things need to be said.”

‘Anything to boost viewing figures’

Others shared their concerns for Katie, and questioned if ITV should’ve let her take part in the interview at all.

“Katie Price needs help, not media coverage,” said one.

“This is quite tragic and it feels #gmb are just pushing to humiliate her furthermore,” said a second.

“Surely @ITV has some sort of duty of care. Katie clearly has problems,” they claimed. “Anything to boost the viewing figures of the sinking ship that is GMB. Disgusting,” another added.

“Get her off TV and get help!” said another fan of the model.

Susanna said she was ‘concerned’ about Katie (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price fans ‘hope she’s found happiness’

However, others asked why Katie was left with just a few minutes at the end of the show, and urged ITV to let her return to continue the interview. “We needed a longer interview! GMB, get Katie back on!” one fan pleaded.

Another sent their love to Katie and said: “I hope Katie has finally found her happiness. Good luck to her.”

Read more: Katie Price names the celebrity who raped her 20 years ago

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

So what did you think of the GMB interview with Katie Price today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.