Katie Price ‘names’ famous TV star she claims raped her 20 years ago

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model has reportedly named the famous TV star she claimed raped her more than 20 years ago.

According to reports, the reality star shared the revelation while on stage with Kerry Katona last night in Burnley (October 15). The pair are currently on a nationwide UK tour.

Katie Price ‘names’ TV star who she claimed raped her

The Sun has revealed that the 47-year-old had the crowd gasping when she named her alleged attacker.

Throughout the years, Katie has been vocal that she would never name who raped her. However, last year, she admitted she had changed her mind.

Following the MeToo movement, Katie felt encouraged to speak out and made plans to reveal the celebrity’s name in a new book.

“Katie thinks she has nothing to lose. After all the me-too stuff she thinks if other people have revealed their sex attackers, why can’t I?” an insider told the newspaper last year.

Following last night’s show, Katie took to Instagram and shared a group photo with the crowd with Kerry, presenter Matt Foister, Kerry’s daughter Molly McFadden and Katie’s eldest son, Harvey Price.

“What an amazing SOLD OUT show tonight @burnleymechanics! Such a joy to be on stage tonight with a brilliant audience. And of course a massive shout out to the gorgeous Molly & Harvey!” the caption read.

‘So raw, funny, and sad’

Fans appeared to enjoy the show as the comments section was flooded with positive reviews.

“Fab show, you were amazing,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely fantastic. Loved it. So raw, funny, sad and [bleep]y ace. Harvey Price you are a legend xx,” another shared.

“Absolutely amazing! Loved your show, so inspiring. Harvey Price, we love you,” a third remarked.

“Absolutely loved it. Very interesting. Funny and sad. Well done Katie and Kerry,” a fourth said.

