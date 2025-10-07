Model Katie Price has sparked concern after adding yet another dog to her collection, weeks after the death of her eighth animal.

The 47-year-old reality TV star, who has always been an animal lover, has sadly not always had the best luck with the animals in her care.

Last month, one of Katie’s kittens died shortly after her hairless Sphynx cat Doris gave birth. The kitten struggled to latch on to feed.

The heartbreaking loss was the eighth animal to die in her care.

Katie Price has been criticised because of the animals that died in her care (Credit: The Katie Price Show/YouTube)

Katie Price introduces her new dog

The former glamour model hopped on Snapchat this week, and something furry caught everyone’s attention. At first, she stayed quiet about the latest addition to her home, only saying: “This filter is so needed today, I am so tired.”

However, in another post, the mum-of-five let the secret slip. She shared: “And this little one just does not leave my side.”

Katie introduced her brand-new dog with excitement, gushing,: “I can’t wait for him to meet Rookie. He’s already met all of the other animals. This is Rookie’s new little friend for when we go horse riding, on walks, everything.”

Katie adopted Rookie, a Cocker Spaniel, back in February.

In the Snapchat post, Katie lies down with the small pooch cuddled up on her shoulder. But not everyone welcomed her latest pet reveal warmly. The Snapchat post sparked criticism.

One person commented: “I don’t understand who is willing to give her an animal!”

“Poor animals,” another critic added.

Katie Price has shocked fans by revealing her latest pet (Credit: Splash News)

PETA’s warning

Last October, Katie welcomed designer cat Doris, sparking backlash. In February 2024, PETA offered her £5,000 to sign an agreement to stop getting more animals.

“While your intentions may be good, the ever-growing number of animals who have either died under your supervision or been given away is impossible to ignore, and people are rightly concerned,” said PETA Vice President Elisa Allen.

“Whatever you may offer as reasons for their suffering, relinquishment, or demise, the fact is that you are consistently harming these sensitive, sentient individuals, and I hope you agree that this is a solution.”

Katie has said the pet deaths were down to “bad luck” when responding to critics.

Read more: Katie Price’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour in front of daughter Princess blasted

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.