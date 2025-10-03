Katie Price’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour at stage show with Junior and Princess blasted

Katie Price is facing backlash from fans who attended her joint stage show with Kerry Katona, with some calling the evening a “rip-off”.

An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona promised a no-filter, behind-the-scenes look at the pair’s 20-year friendship.

But audience members at The Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden were left underwhelmed, calling the event “pointless” and “unprofessional”, with some even branding Katie’s behaviour as “disrespectful”.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona’s stage show was branded a ‘rip-off’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price criticised for behaviour at stage show

The pair are said to have arrived on stage 20 minutes late, and several attendees felt that neither Katie nor Kerry made up for the delayed start.

One frustrated fan told The Sun: “They were 20 minutes late on stage, showing no respect for the audience’s time.”

The same guest added: “We had been promised salacious insider secrets. But I had to stop myself from falling asleep. Katie looked very poorly and incredibly thin. She hid behind a cushion, vaping with stress while her children were there. [She] looked and acted bored and uninterested.”

Katie’s children, Junior and Princess Andre, were present in the audience, alongside Kerry’s daughter Heidi. But some attendees expressed concern that Katie appeared stressed and distracted by their presence.

“She couldn’t host the show properly,” one guest complained.

Attendees noted that Katie looked ‘poorly’ and ‘thin’ (Credit: SplashNews)

‘All we got was boredom and bad banter’

The event had already been moved from its original St Albans venue to a smaller location. Some guests speculated that this was due to poor ticket sales.

Attendees said the content of the show didn’t match what had been promised. One described the evening as “dull as dishwater” and said it lacked the insider gossip and outrageous stories they’d been expecting.

Others claimed Kerry had to “carry the show” on her own, relying on swearing and vulgarity to fill the silence.

A brief Q&A segment featuring Princess and Kerry’s daughter Heidi was described by fans as “tame” and “completely pointless”, with one saying Katie “just sat there like a lemon” while Kerry struggled to keep the energy up.

Some attendees were especially irritated by what they saw as hypocrisy.

While the women spoke about wanting privacy and being tired of media intrusion, they also discussed how much money they make from setting up paparazzi shots. One person said this made them question “if they respected the audience spending hard-earned cash going to see them”.

As guests left, murmurs of disappointment were widespread, with several heard saying they regretted coming.

“It was not professional at all. There is a difference between being in the moment and being so unprepared that you struggle for anything to say. All we got was boredom and bad banter for the ticket price,” one attendee said bluntly.

ED! has contacted Katie and Kerry’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price sparks backlash after heading on sunbed following cancer fears

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.