Reality TV star Katie Price has alarmed fans after sharing that her sphynx kittens spent the night at the emergency vets.

The mum-of-five has been taking care of the litter of kittens after Doris, her purebred cat, gave birth to them last month.

Shortly after the birth, one of the kittens died, which makes it the eighth animal to die under Katie’s care.

And now, the four remaining kittens are experiencing a health crisis. Despite visiting the vets multiple times, their health has continued to decline.

Katie Price updates concerned fans via Snapchat

Another one of the kittens died last month. (Image: Splash News)

On social media, Katie also shared that she and her boyfriend, JJ Slater, have been bottle-feeding the felines every four hours, and that, in light of their health concerns, she has taken them with her as she tours the country with the show: An Evening With Katie Price & Kerry Katona.

In addition to this, she says that Doris has also contracted an infection.

In a Snapchat post made earlier in the week, Katie said: “All of them now have declined so bad, even though we took them to the vets earlier. JJ had to rush them to the emergency vets.”

“We’re on our way back to the vets, it’s not looking good. Fingers crossed, they are like our babies. We’re doing everything we can.”

She added: “We’re just gutted at the minute. And we’ll be gutted if they can’t do anything for them.”

In an update, Katie revealed that Doris’ condition was improving, but the kittens had to stay overnight.

“Good morning, didn’t have a very good sleep last night at all,” she said to her Snapchat followers.

“The vets [rang] us three times in the night. I’ll give you an update on the kittens again, just not in the right frame of mind. But Doris is alright.”

In a second update, Katie shared that Doris was back home. However, the kittens were noticeably absent, suggesting that they aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Animal charities are concerned for Katie Price’s pets

Katie took her cats on tour with her. (Image: Splash News)

In a statement to The Sun about Katie’s actions, the RSPCA said: “Newborn kittens should legally remain with their mother for at least eight weeks and our advice would be that they shouldn’t leave the home or be exposed to any new environments until they have had at least their first vaccination at six to eight weeks old, as before this their immature immune systems could be exposed to health risks.”

They added: “If their mother is unable to feed the kittens, supplementary feeding may be necessary, but hand-rearing is incredibly specialist and has a high risk of death, so veterinary expertise should be sought in these instances, and the mother cat should remain with her young during this time to help with their development.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

PETA offered the star £5k

The glamour model has owned dozens of pets over the years. Due to the number of animal deaths in her care, and the number that, additionally, have been given away, PETA offered the star £5,000 if she signed a contract promising to never own another pet.

“While your intentions may be good, the ever-growing number of animals who have either died under your supervision or been given away is impossible to ignore, and people are rightly concerned,” PETA Vice President Elisa Allen said in a letter to Katie.

“Whatever you may offer as reasons for their suffering, relinquishment, or demise, the fact is that you are consistently harming these sensitive, sentient individuals, and I hope you agree that this is a solution.”

Read More: Katie Price sparks fury by ‘investing in greyhound’ in hopes dog will ‘make a little bit of money’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!