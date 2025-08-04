Katie Price reveals ‘sadness’ over death of kitten as she’s slammed for keeping pets

Katie Price has revealed another pet tragedy after her kitten died just hours after being born.

Over the years, The Pricey, has come under fire over the handling of her pets after several animals reportedly died in her care since 2017. Following the deaths, there have been petitions with up to 37,000 signatures to ban her from adding more animals to her home.

Last October though, Katie welcomed Sphynx cat Doris and two other bald cats into her home. Recently, she announced Doris was pregnant.

However, Katie has now shared that after Doris gave birth to her litter, she had sadly lost one of the kittens.

Katie issued an update on the kittens (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price reveals death of kitten

On Friday (August 1) Katie took to her Snapchat and revealed Doris had given birth, and was getting ready to look after the new litter.

Unfortunately, days later, mum-of-five Katie issued a tragic update and told her followers there had been a death.

In a video captioned “sad news”, Katie said: “An update on the kittens, one unfortunately died.

“That’s the one wrapped in tissue, two hours after we fed it.

“Luckily I’m trying to help the kittens latch on to the mum. Two are just about doing it but I’m having to put them on it, because they are so premature.”

Fans of Katie have reacted to the news (Credit: YouTube)

Fans furious

Katie continued: “As you can see how knackered I am. Every two and a half hours through the day and through the night I’m feeding them for the mum.

“She’s a good mum, and then she keeps bringing one to the bed with her. She did that earlier. I think that was a sign to come and look in the box as one had died.”

Katie added: “But that’s good because she trusts us and loves us so that’s good. So I’ve got two latching on to her now. So that’s the update.”

Following the news of Katie’s kitten’s death, fans were left furious. They called on Katie to be banned from owning anymore animals.

“She should not be allowed pets,” fumed one person online. Someone else claimed: “1 kitten dead already and it won’t be the last through her negligence just to get likes and clicks.”

A third then penned: “She does not look after her pets she should be banned from owning any.”

PETA hits out at Katie Price

Katie’s pet tragedy comes weeks after animal charity PETA hit out at Katie over the treatment of one of her Sphynx cats, Kevin.

Taking to social media, Katie shared a video of her hairless cat Kevin, who had been out in the sun.

She said: “Oh Kevin, you have been in the sun today. You have got sunburnt despite us putting suncream on you. Look at his little face.” Katie also posted a follow-up explaining that keeping the cats out of the sun “is hard work”.

Peta spokesperson Elisa Allen claimed the former model had repeatedly ignored advice on pet care. She said: “Anyone who warns Katie not to hurt the animals she takes in might as well be screaming into the wind, for all she seems to care.

“And here we go again: her cat is sunburnt – something she was likely warned about when acquiring a gimmick cat, bred to look odd and be hairless.”

Read more: Katie Price and Peter Andre tipped for ‘reunion’ on I’m A Celebrity All Stars

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know