Emotional Katie Price issues an update on her 23-year-old disabled son Harvey on her podcast.

Last week, the former glamour model announced she had dropped off her son at his new home. Previously, Harvey, who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, was forced to leave his residential college over his difficult behaviour.

Katie Price shares update on son Harvey

While talking to listeners on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the 47-year-old said she “had a busy week with the kids”, explaining that Harvey “had his leavers on Friday”.

Katie also revealed that her oldest son received his leavers’ certificates from the National Star College he used to attend.

“They put it all in a book, all his photos through all his photos from the years he’s been there. I haven’t opened it yet, it’s over there, so I’m going to video myself looking at it,” she said.

“And then when he went on stage – you know when they say how good he was and all of that – I was like, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry’ I kept it in, it was nearly there, nearly got a tear.”

However, Katie admitted she struggled to hold back all of her emotions.

She continued: “I kept it in and I was like, ‘I’m gonna try not to cry’ and I felt my lip go [she then makes a quivering sound] like that. Because that’s it, no more college. And they were all crying there because they’re going to miss him.”

Harvey’s new home

Katie explained Harvey Price was “so excited” when she took him to his new home in Southampton.

Harvey, who is a fan of drawing, sent Katie a picture of the view outside his window, which was a screenshot of the view with a drawn-on moon, stars, and pictures of Katie and her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

After not FaceTiming her all day, Katie revealed Harvey phoned her in tears, expressing he was missing her. She said she had plans to visit him next during the weekend.

