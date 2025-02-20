Devastated Katie Price ‘let down’ by Harvey Price’s residential care as he’s ‘kicked out’ over ‘difficult behaviour’

Katie Price is devastated after learning that her son Harvey has allegedly been “kicked out” of his residential care for being “too difficult.”

The former glamour had revealed that Harvey would be moving closer to her residence in March. The 22-year-old “hates college” and getting him to go there has been a “massive struggle” for her, Katie claims.

But now, the former glamour model is faced with a new challenge. She now has to find Harvey a place to stay as he is having to move out of his current residence.

Harvey was supposed to move to the new residential care in about a month (Credit: Katie Price/YouTube)

Katie Price’s son Harvey is ‘kicked out’ of residential care

On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the TV star opened up about the uncertainty surrounding Harvey’s living arrangements.

Katie said: “Harvey is supposed to be moving in four-and-a-half weeks. They’ve changed management and said they won’t be able to cater for Harv, because he’s too difficult. ”

She continued: “So now I’ve got to find another placement for him… so yeah. More drama to deal with.”

Currently, Harvey is a full-time resident at National Star College. The institution caters to his special needs, including autism, septo-optic dysplasia and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Shedding light on Harvey’s living situation, Katie explained: “We worked months and months for that and he was told four-and-a-half weeks before that he couldn’t go there, and Harvey has been doing the countdown.”

Harvey will be moving closer to his mum’s residence this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘It’s very time-consuming’

Katie confessed that the last-minute change in Harvey’s living arrangements has caused her a lot of stress.

“Well it’s stressful because you want the right thing for your child and it is a lot of time and effort to go back and do more meetings, more forms. It is very time-consuming because you want the best for your child.”

Sadly, Katie found herself in a similar situation last year. She claimed West Sussex Council allegedly refused to fund Harvey’s stay at the National Star College.

The TV star told her podcast listeners at the time: “The socials came back yesterday, the people who do the funding, and they believe by seeing Harvey that Harvey has no healthcare issues.”

“That he only needs social care. They think he has no health problems so they’re not funding, and want him to live in a social care place.”

She shared on the same podcast that Harvey was supposed to move closer to her residence after Christmas.

The former model also has four other children: Junior, 19, daughter Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and Bunny 10.

ED! has contacted Katie Price’s representative for further comment.

