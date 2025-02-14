Katie Price predicts ‘I won’t make it to an old lady’ as she insists she is done with surgery

In a candid new interview, Katie Price has made a bold prediction about her future and ruled out getting more plastic surgery.

Speaking to The Sun, the 46-year-old glamour model said she’s satisfied with her appearance after countless procedures over the years, but doesn’t think she’ll reach old age.

Katie Price discussed ageing and plastic surgery (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price in shock surgery confession

The model opened up about getting older, and made a sad confession, before ruling out any more surgery on her face for the next few decades.

She said: “I’m not scared of ageing – although I don’t think I will make it to be an old lady.

“For the first time, I am happy with my face. No more facial surgery – well, not unless I make it to 70.”

In the same interview, the former I’m a Celebrity star also discussed her body image struggles, revealing that she doesn’t own mirrors in her home.

I don’t think I’m pretty.

“I don’t like looking at myself. I don’t think I’m pretty,” she said, adding in a telling remark that she “certainly” doesn’t consider herself “beautiful”.

Katie made similar remarks about her looks during a 2023 appearance on the Jeremy Vine show.

“When we were in the make-up room, I looked in the mirror and thought, I am so ugly,” she admitted. “When I look in the mirror I think, ahh, no more on the face because you get that surgery look, I’ve got that now. Not that I’m bothered because I’ve done it to myself,” she added on The Jeremy Vine Show.

Katie discussed her body image struggles before (Credit: Saving Grace / YouTube)

Katie’s recent procedures While she has no current plans for more plastic surgery, Katie went under the knife as recently as last month. In January, Katie told fans she was jetting off to Turkey with her boyfriend JJ Slater for more cosmetic procedures. The model later shared the results in an Instagram Story on February 1. The post saw her pose with a bandaged nose Katie recently showed off her surgery results (Credit: Instagram Story)

Speaking recently to Closer magazine, a source claimed Katie’s friends believe she’s taking her plastic surgery too far.

“They feel like she’s obsessed and loves the attention – and the money from the pictures – that the surgery brings in,” the source alleged.

