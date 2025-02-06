Katie Price shares her ‘heartbreak’ over text from ‘sad and angry’ son Harvey

TV star Katie Price revealed a heartbreaking text her son, Harvey, sent her after she dropped him off at his college.

The former glamour model was emotional as she spoke about her eldest son, whom she shares with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Harvey is a full-time resident at National Star College, which caters to his special needs as he’s diagnosed with autism, Septo-optic dysplasia and Parder-Willi syndrome.

Harvey is moving closer to Katie in March (Credit: Shutterstock)

Katie Price shares Harvey’s text

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the TV star detailed her weekend with her family.

Katie, along with her partner JJ Slater and younger kids, went to drop Harvey off to his college near Cheltenham.

While the 22-year-old enjoyed spending the night at a hotel with his family, he wasn’t thrilled about not being home. Katie admitted that getting him to college is a “massive struggle.”

Katie read out a text she received from Harvey soon after dropping him off: “Hey mummy, I don’t like to stay at college because I’ve got a bad cough, because I am so bored to stay at college mummy. I am so sad and angry at staying at college because I hate it. ”

The TV star also revealed that her son will be moving closer to her residence on March 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie is ‘heartbroken’

Katie admitted that reading Harvey’s message caused her immense sadness. She said: “It’s so sad isn’t it? It actually broke my heart when I had to drive off, because he really didn’t want to go back.”

While he was home, Harvey helped Katie record her podcast and flexed his keyboard-playing skills.

The former model is also a mother to Junior, 19, daughter Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and Bunny 10.

Katie hasn’t shied away from taking about her desire to expand her brood. Her latest ITV documentary navigates her journey with IVF, while was filmed when she was still dating her ex, Carl Woods.

However, the TV star hasn’t given up hopes for having another child after several failed attempts at IVF.

Read more: Katie Price’s exes ‘unite for tell-all TV documentary’: ‘She’ll hit the roof’

So what do you think of Katie’s podcast? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.