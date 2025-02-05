Katie Price’s exes ‘unite for tell-all TV documentary’: ‘She’ll hit the roof’

Katie Price’s ex-partners allegedly plan to expose a “real” side to the former glamour model in a bombshell TV documentary.

Sources have claimed that the documentary will feature her ex-fiancés Carl Woods and Kris Boyson, as well as her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

This comes after Katie made headlines for her latest IVF documentary, branded as “inappropriate” by viewers. She was still with Carl when the show was filmed.

Tell-all documentary will allegedly expose Katie’s secrets (Credit: Shutterstock)

Documentary to expose ‘real’ Katie Price

Sources claimed to Closer that a tell-all documentary to “expose ‘the real’ Katie Price” with the help of her exes is already in the works.

They claimed: “It’s a documentary-style show that will focus on Katie’s rise and fall. Producers are aiming to showcase the highs and lows of her tumultuous life and career.”

The source added: “The series promises an unfiltered look at her journey – from her meteoric rise to fame to the scandals, headlines, heartbreaks, and betrayals that followed.”

She’ll see it as a betrayal, no question, especially the fact her exes are ready to lay all their cards on the table. That will really scare Katie.

The said documentary show will supposedly focus on her life “behind the glamour”. The insider clarified that the documentary is far from a typical celebrity profile. It’s said to take a deep dive into her professional and personal life.

Planned for a “major TV network”, the show will reportedly consist of several first-hand interviews with people from Katie’s life, including her ex-partners.

Carol Woods has reportedly signed up to appear (Credit: Splash News)

Katie will be ‘furious’

Three of Katie’s exes are allegedly coming together to share “raw” and “unfiltered” details about her past. The source alleged that the documentary won’t sit well with Katie as she “won’t be the one controlling the story”.

They told the publication: “When Katie finds out she’ll be furious. She’s going to hit the roof. She likes to be the one controlling the narrative and she won’t be able to. The idea that people from her past – some she hasn’t spoken to in years – are lining up to talk about her? She’ll see it as a betrayal,” they added.

Meanwhile, Katie’s ex, Carl has become the centre of social media discussions after turning a tattoo of her into the devil with horns. The couple broke up in 2023 after dating on and off for three years.

Commenting on Carl’s choice to drastically alter his body art, a source said: “Carl feels there’s not a more appropriate tattoo. She’s the Devil reincarnated as far as he’s concerned.”

Katie also admitted to feeling similarly about Carl. She confessed in her IVF documentary that she knew “deep down” that he wasn’t “the one”.

Read more: Katie Price’s ex Dane Bowers slams her for mocking his manhood and discussing leaked sex tape

