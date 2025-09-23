Kerry Katona has fired back after she received backlash for singing Whole Again to Katie Price’s son Harvey.

The singer has been on a mammoth UK tour in the past few weeks, with best mate Katie Price. Recently, Katie brought her eldest son Harvey Price on the stage to perform a song with her and Kerry.

However, Kerry’s behaviour towards Harvey sparked fury from fans – and now, a “really upset” Kerry has responded to the backlash.

Kerry has come under fire recently (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona performs with Harvey

During one of Katie and Kerry’s recent shows, Harvey appeared on stage to help perform the iconic noughties tune Whole Again.

Kerry, dressed in a grey jumpsuit, belted out the tune before turning to Harvey to sing the next line. She sang: “Harvey you’re the one. You still turn me on, you can make me whole again.”

Taking Harvey’s hand, Kerry and Katie then danced around the stage as the crowd cheered them on. However, as The Sun reports, fans online were not impressed by Kerry’s behaviour.

One person on Instagram wrote: “Glad to see Harvey enjoying himself but did Kerry Katona just sing ‘Harvey you’re the one you still turn me on?'” Someone else added: “I dunno, I think that’s a bit dodgy mate!” A third also branded it “wrong”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

What did Kerry say?

But now, following the backlash, Kerry has clapped back and called the reaction “absolutely disgusting”.

On Tuesday (September 23), Kerry took to her Instagram and shared a video. Referring to the backlash and The Sun’s article, Kerry said: “Shocking. Absolutely shocking. Harvey is the most innocent young man you’ll meet in the world.”

Recalling the on-stage moment, Kerry said: “And at the end I sing Whole Again and I got Harvey up and he’s dancing and he’s bobbing away, he was loving it. He was having a great time.”

Kerry responded to the backlash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It’s really upset me’

The reality star went on: “To insinuate what they are insinuating, you should be ashamed of yourself. What the hell is going on in the world? It’s just wrong on so many levels.”

Clearly affected, Kerry admitted: “It’s really upset me. An innocent moment of singing on stage. I know what the words say, but it’s just a song. It’s just disgusting.”

Kerry captioned the video: “First of all I’m so sorry for walking off stage last night after having a severe anxiety attack. But more importantly, what the [bleep] is wrong with people writing an article like they have done in the Sun newspaper today? Regards Harvey and me singing whole again on stage to turn something so innocently into something so vile you should be [bleep]ing ashamed of yourselves!!!”

