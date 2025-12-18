Fans gush as Princess Kate and daughter Charlotte match for pre-Christmas lunch

The royal family all stepped out on Tuesday (December 16) for Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, but fans were distracted by Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles hosted his annual Christmas lunch for his family, right before they head off to Sandringham for the festive period.

While all the royals who attended looked amazing, most fans couldn’t help but focus on how Princess Charlotte and Kate matched!

Kate was wearing a black bow (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte attend Christmas lunch

Every year, King Charles hosts a meal for his family at Buckingham Palace, before they head to Sandringham for Christmas.

This year was no different, and quite a few of the royal family made an appearance. And this was probably a happier year for them, as last Christmas both Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t attend due to her cancer treatment – and neither did their kids.

So, when the photographs were posted online, fans were thrilled to see they had made their return. But even more, many were excited to see how Kate Middleton was matching with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte could be seen in the back of the car, travelling with the rest of her family. She was wearing a red ribbon in her hair, which was in a half-up style. And the bow matched her red dress.

But it appeared Charlotte looked like a mini version of Kate – who also had styled her hair the same way, and was wearing a red dress.

The Princess of Wales wore a red Alessandra Rich printed dress, with a black bow in her hair. And in some of the photos, she could be seen smiling into the back of the car to speak to her children.

While Kate’s bow matched Charlotte’s, and the girls were both in red dresses, the mum-of-three’s choice of a black bow also subtly matched her son’s ties. How cute!

It’s not the first time they have matched (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans gush over the mother-daughter duo

Taking to social media when photos of the pair were published, fans were quick to comment on how alike they were dressed. And some even thought Princess Charlotte looked like another member of the family.

One fan shared the pictures, alongside the caption: “The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte matched in bows for the annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.”

This sparked a huge amount of comments, with many fans gushing over the royals.

A few fans couldn’t help but notice Charlotte’s resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charlotte is looking more like her grandmother every day,” one said. Another commented: “She looks a bit more like the late queen when she smiles. Especially from the front.”

One said: “How absolutely gorgeous to see!”

Another added: “So sweet to see the mother and daughter twinning,” with a heart emoji.

“You can tell she has her mother’s grace and elegance,” a third penned.

We love to see the princesses matching, and it’s not the first time it has happened either! And we are so happy to see the family back at the pre-Christmas lunch! The whole family looked incredible.

