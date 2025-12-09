Katy Perry on unknown protocol at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation

Katy Perry previously opened up about her experience at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

The American singer ended up going viral on social media in 2023 for her appearance at the historic ceremony.

Katy Perry performed at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert (Credit: Photo by Leon Neal/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry performs at Charles and Camilla’s coronation

Pop superstar Katy Perry was one of the headline performers at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert.

The celebratory concert took place outside Windsor Castle, the day after the official coronation ceremony.

Other performers included Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie and Olly Murs, following that reports many other musicians had turned down the gig.

There was also a performance from a 300-voice ‘Coronation Choir’, bringing together community choirs and amateur singers, mentored by Gareth Malone.

As her place on the line-up was announced, Katy said: “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony took place in May 2023 (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Katy Perry’s viral coronation moment

But, the Firework singer certainly made an impression at the coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023, dressed head-to-toe in lilac/pink, topped off with a very striking hat.

Alas, her conspicuous outfit only drew attention to her unfortunate blunder, as she was spotted struggling to find her seat.

Katy was quizzed on the matter during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year.

The talk-show host played the clip, which had gone viral online. It showed Katy wandering in circles around Westminster Abbey looking lost.

“That’s you in pink right there,” he commentated. “Looking for your mother? What are you looking for there exactly?”

“Well… I was looking for my seat,” Katy replied.

“There’s no assigned seating, which was kind of interesting,” she explained. “Besides like the first two rows.”

Katy struggled to find her seat at the coronation ceremony (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

‘I ran straight into them’

“Were the people you sat in front of happy to be behind that hat?” Kimmel then teased, to which Katy sheepishly shook her head.

“I could barely see out of that hat, honestly,” she admitted.

Elsewhere, Katy also opened up about another moment where she accidentally ran into King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She explained: “There are certain ways that you go when you’re walking through Windsor Castle and actually we went the wrong way after the show.”

Katy added: “I was running because we were about to film something for [American] Idol with the king and queen and there was a very limited amount of time. And I’m running and my whole team is running and I ran straight into them.”

